Engagement Manager
Legora AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Legora AB i Stockholm
About Us
Legora is redefining how legal work gets done. Not built for lawyers, built with them. We work alongside the world's best legal teams, who expect excellence, precision, and speed, and we hold ourselves to the same bar.
Our AI-native workspace lets legal professionals move faster, think more clearly, and operate with sharper precision. By analysing thousands of documents in minutes and powering end-to-end workflows, we cut through complexity, teams can focus on what matters: judgment, strategy, and outcomes.
1,000+ customers across 50+ countries trust us, including Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, Linklaters, White & Case, Dentons, and Barclays. We've scaled to $100M+ in ARR, with teams across Europe, North America and APAC, and continue to expand through acquisitions including Qura, Walter AI and Graceview.
We partner with world-class performers: including Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, Ludvig Åberg (and his caddie), and campaigns featuring Jude Law.
Joining Legora means three things.
We lean in: ownership over titles, outcomes over intentions.
We fight for excellence: high standards, direct, ego-free feedback.
We grow together: as a team and with our customers.
Mission before ego. Everyone contributes. No one coasts.
If you're driven by impact, pace, and raising the bar. This is the place.
What you'll do
You'll lead the post-sale customer experience, owning onboarding, adoption and long-term value realization for a portfolio of Mid-Market firms or corporates. Specifically, you will:
Design each client's adoption playbook: the tailored change-management approach, stakeholder map and target outcomes for how that firm adopts Legora and transforms the way they work.
Execute against that playbook, sequencing initiatives from initial rollout to firm-wide scaled adoption and adapting as the client's needs and Legora's capabilities evolve.
Act as a strategic advisor who deeply understands client goals and legal workflows, surfaces high-impact opportunities, and guides teams toward maximum value from Legora.
Drive sustained value through a structured operating cadence: success plans, enablement, stakeholder check-ins, training and value reviews.
Orchestrate engagement from cross-functional teams to accelerate client success (GTM, Product, Legal Engineering, Engineering, Marketing, Support), maintaining end-to-end account context and coordination.
Partner with GTM on key commercial moments to ensure seamless handoffs, continuity, and a great customer experience, and to identify and realize expansion opportunities.
Translate customer feedback into action by collaborating closely with Product, Engineering, and Marketing to inform roadmap, positioning, and enablement.
What you bring
You care deeply about customer outcomes and you know that transformation has to be designed and led. You're proactive, strategic and comfortable steering demanding, senior stakeholders through significant change. You take pride in being the reason customers adopt, grow and succeed.
We're looking for
A consulting or transformation background, with a demonstrated track record of designing and delivering change-management programs inside large, complex organizations.
Experience building tailored, client-level transformation roadmaps and adoption plans and steering them to measurable outcomes.
3 - 6 years in management consulting, customer success, account management, or a related field, ideally with exposure to high-growth B2B SaaS or Legal Tech.
A track record of driving adoption, retention, and satisfaction with enterprise clients and senior stakeholders.
Experience working with legal, compliance, or other regulated and complex industries or the ability to learn a complex domain exceptionally fast.
Strong program and project management skills; you keep multi-workstream initiatives moving and your clients confident.
Excellent communication skills — written, verbal, and interpersonal. You can lead boardroom conversations with legal leaders and roll up your sleeves with hands-on teams.
High EQ: you know when to listen, when to advise and when to act.
A love of fast-paced, early-stage environments where you help build the playbook, not just follow it.
Comfort with metrics and driven by data, customer health, and outcomes over process.
What we offer:
At Legora, you'll have the chance to build long-term, strategic relationships with some of the world's leading law firms - working on truly impactful problems from day one.
You'll be part of a fast-scaling, entrepreneurial environment where your ideas matter and your growth is a priority.
As an early member of the Engagement Management team, your work will be visible, meaningful, and closely connected to both our clients and our product evolution.
You'll collaborate with senior leadership and cross-functional teams, helping shape not just customer outcomes but how we engage and support legal professionals across the globe.
We offer a competitive salary, a high-upside equity program, and full support for relocation to our centrally located Stockholm office - designed for focus, energy, and great collaboration.
Legora is an Equal Opportunity Employer
At Legora, we believe great teams are built on diversity of thought and experience. We're proud to be an equal opportunity employer and committed to creating an inclusive, high-performance culture where everyone can do their best work. We welcome people of all backgrounds and don't discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Legora AB
(org.nr 559338-6872)
Vasagatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Legora Jobbnummer
9986007