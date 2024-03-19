Engagement Manager
2024-03-19
Job Description:
As a CXO Advisor with a specialization in IT strategies, overseeing P&L responsibilities, and driving operational excellence within multi-location teams. Your expertise in Design Thinking, service design, and project management will be instrumental in aligning technical solutions with business objectives. You will be responsible for establishing efficient operating models, managing vendor relationships, and mentoring associates to drive continuous improvement and organizational success.
Key Responsibilities:
Strategic Leadership: Provide strategic guidance and advisory services in major bank merger scenarios, with a focus on IT strategies and operational efficiency.
Financial Management: Oversee P&L responsibilities for a 20M USD portfolio, including estimation of spend, revenue projections, and burndown chart tracking. Develop revenue and operating margin improvement plans and execute them effectively.
Team Leadership: Establish and lead a team of 100+ associates across various locations, ensuring efficient operations and continuous improvement initiatives. Implement a 3-pillar organization structure for enhanced productivity and collaboration.
Project Management: Program manage large transformation programs, ensuring successful delivery within scope, budget, and timeline constraints. Implement governance and tracking mechanisms for better operational efficiency.
Vendor Management: Establish and manage vendor relationships, including contract negotiations and the development of new commercial models. Implement Sprint-based pricing models to drive cost efficiencies.
Risk Management: Own vendor-to-vendor transition processes, establish risk assessment models, and develop mitigation plans to address potential challenges.
Collaboration: Collaborate closely with business stakeholders to align technical solutions with business needs, driving project success and organizational growth.
Mentorship and Career Development: Run a mentorship program for a team of 10 associates, providing career counseling and guidance to new joiners to foster professional growth and development.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Finance, Computer Science, or related field. MBA or equivalent preferred.
Proven experience in driving multiple critical engagements in a major bank.
Strong leadership skills with a track record of managing large teams across different locations.
Expertise in IT strategy development, project management, and operational efficiency improvement.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Experience in vendor management, contract negotiations, and risk assessment.
Proficiency in Design Thinking methodologies and service design approaches.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and lead teams through change and transformation.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-18
E-post: Goutham.rajendran@wipro.com
