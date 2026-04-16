Engagement Manager - Commercial Vehicles
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-16
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As an Engagement Manager within Capgemini Engineering, you will be responsible for providing leadership and direction to support our growth and transformation within the automotive domain. You will oversee client engagements within Vehicle Engineering, ensuring successful delivery, customer satisfaction, and long-term value creation.
In this role you will play a key role in:
Managing Capgemini's and our client's expectations throughout the engagement.
Ensuring full compliance with delivery requirements (scope, timeline, budget, quality).
Handling and resolving client requests, needs, and concerns proactively.
Building and maintaining strong relationships with client stakeholders.
Managing the end-to-end engagement strategy, tracking progress, metrics, and reporting performance.
Your profile
Minimum 10 years' experience within the Automotive industry, majority with Embedded SW, especially Embedded SW virtual Validation & Verification such as Digital Twin or similar
Understanding of the different steps in the V&V process on a few domains such as Active Safety, ADAS, e-Propulsion or others
Proven track record in operational management, project management and project delivery.
Strong communication, leadership, problem-solving and crisis-management skills.
Experience working with Volvo Trucks is meritorious
Note: For this position you need to have a valid Swedish work permit and/or Swedish residency.
What we believe you will enjoy about working here
Innovative Environment: With us, you'll have the opportunity to work with the latest technology and be part of a dynamic team that loves creating value through innovation.
Career Development: We care about your future and offer development programs and certifications in the latest technologies, so you can grow and become the best version of yourself.
Flexible Work: We understand that life is more than just work. That's why we offer opportunities for remote work and flexible hours to help you feel good and thrive.
Team Spirit: We're like one big family with a strong sense of team spirit. By living our core values-courage, passion, teamwork, and entrepreneurship-we create a work environment where everyone can feel at home.
Application
The assignment is based in Gothenburg.
As part of our recruitment process, identity verification or background checks may occasionally be conducted. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556542-2531)
Södra Hamngatan 37-41 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Capgemini engineering Göteborg Jobbnummer
9858735