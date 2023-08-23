Engagement Leader
2023-08-23
We are looking for creative problem solvers with strong leadership skills and passion for developing the IKEA Concept and ensure its successful implementation in existing and new markets. Do you want to be a part of bringing our business agenda to life for our 12 franchisees?
To protect, expand and develop the IKEA Concept, and ensure its successful implementation in existing and new markets through sufficient follow-up measures.
Sharing IKEA knowledge and know-how across the franchise system by providing a learning offer to build a strong IKEA brand.
The IKEA Direction and the Meeting the customer strategy sets the overall ambition and 'an IKEA for You' is your guiding inspiration source!
About the Job
As an Engagement Leader, you will be responsible to develop a holistic approach for IKEA to engage with people and build lifelong relations through connected frameworks including principles, guidelines, tools, and enablers for business impact across IKEA. You will also define, lead and develop the Customer Relationship Management and Customer Information capabilities from a concept point of view in line with the engagement framework including loyalty, rewards, customer data and information management. You will be responsible to define concept and business requirements to safeguard the IKEA Concept and the IKEA Brand in the context of Customer Engagement, Loyalty, Customer Information and Personalisation.
As content owner, you will initiate and define the content topics, develop and continuously improve modular topic reviews that enable retailers to evaluate their operations and the impact on the customer experience with all related principles, guidelines, and good examples to share across the IKEA value chain and provide expertise for the creation of learning offers/solutions, enabling IKEA people to optimise the retail system.
You will work in close collaboration with all franchisees with Ingka as the main partner and be responsible for assigning development initiatives to franchisees/markets under development assignment approach and collaborate with and support retailers/key stakeholders in the agreed business initiatives.
You will not be alone! In close cooperation with the Retail Concept teams (Brand & Marketing, Retail Experience, Expansion and Learning) to develop relevant solutions for the franchise offer as well as develop sustainable business relationship with other colleagues from such as Range and Supply and IKEA retailers.
About you
You have deep understanding of what drives Customer Engagement and how to create long lasting relationships with consumers, customers, and others in local communities.
In depth knowledge of CRM and the role it can play to strengthen the relationship between IKEA and our customers.
Experience in customer information management.
Experience in leading creative processes.
Good and recent knowledge and experience in multiple IKEA trademark companies.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
You have great leadership with the ability to make complex tasks and processes understood and actionable.
Well-developed organizational, analytical, and tactical skills.
Capability to navigate and lead in a complex, unknown, and fast-changing environment.
Capability to collaborate and work in processes, engaging different IKEA competences in the network.
Capability to build a knowledge sharing network to enable constant learning in the total IKEA system. Capability to build engage trustful and sustainable relationships with stakeholders, business partners and franchisees.
Recent experience in Customer centric retail development in engagement, marketing, or CRM (Customer Relationship Management) capabilities.
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö, Sweden. The role sits in Retail Experience and reports to the Experience and Engagement Manager.
Please note that we have a preferred candidate in this recruitment.
