Engaged and driven Key Account Manager to Gränges Finspång AB, Battery foil

Gränges Finspång AB / Säljarjobb / Finspång
2026-01-28


Gränges is a global leader in aluminium rolling and recycling in selected niches. We are committed to creating circular and sustainable aluminium solutions in partnerships with our customers and suppliers-for a better future. As a part of our continued growth and transformation journey, we are seeking an engaged and driven Key Account Manager to our Sales organization, Battery foil. This position is a full-time role.

Location: Sweden/Finspång or Stockholm

As we continue to grow, we are looking for a talented Key Account Manager to join our engaging team. The people are placed in Sweden. You will have a vital role in managing and developing new and current customer relationships.

Key responsibilities:

• Develop and maintain strong, long-term relationships with customers
• Understand customer needs and goals to deliver tailored solutions
• Identify new business opportunities within existing accounts
• Lead and coordinate RFQ processes and negotiations
• Prepare and deliver business reviews and strategic account plans
• Collaborate with internal teams to ensure seamless delivery and customer satisfaction
• Monitor market trends and competitor activities to identify growth opportunities

We are looking for a person who is:

• Proven experience in key account management, Sales or similar industry
• Experience from the production industry
• Strong business acumen and problem solving abilities
• Technical education
• Fluency in English

We offer a dynamic environment, with opportunities for growth and the chance to make a real impact. Does that sounds appealing?

Please send your application (CV and personal letter) to Annika Liljeholm, Human Resources Gränges Europe, mail annika.liljeholm@granges.com,latest Feb 15. If you have questions about the job, team or organization please contact Bill Shannon, mail bill.shannon@granges.com

Ersättning
Månadslön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Gränges Finspång AB (org.nr 556002-6113), http://www.granges.com/sv/

Jobbnummer
9710278

