Energy Storage System Engineer
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Trollhättan Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Trollhättan
2024-01-23
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB i Trollhättan
, Göteborg
, Haninge
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
Are you a dedicated Engineer who is experienced within the energy storage field, driven by challenges, and motivated to inspire others? Do you enjoy working close to the technology, the product, and the customer?
We are looking for an Energy Storage System Engineer with automotive experience to join our team. We seek a person who is willing to develop and broaden our team competences within energy storage systems, from specification to validated product. This role involves contributing to projects at our customers' sites and building up our in-house capabilities.
AVL is a leading partner within electromobility and other areas in the automotive industry. AVL MTC, its Swedish subsidiary, has approximately 200 employees based in Göteborg, Trollhättan, Haninge and Södertälje. As an engineer at AVL you will collaborate with experts in the global team and our successful customers, working with cutting-edge technology. You will be working at our Tech centres in Trollhättan/Gothenburg area or as Resident Engineer at customers in Sweden.
* Functional specification development for traction battery systems
* System and functional integration on module and system level in projects
* Development of traction battery design and validation plans, and evaluation of simulation/test results
* Supporting battery build and commissioning prior to testing/deliveries
* Technical support in customer projects
* Supporting battery project deliveries by reviewing and releasing technical documentation
* Lead the preparation of battery system and component quality documentation
* Lead the battery area network activities with the global AVL community as well as building up local battery skills
* Supports business development by providing expertise as well as supporting the acquisition process of project proposals
• M.Sc. degree in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics or similar, or extensive experience in battery system development
* Minimum 3 years automotive experience in energy storage development, involvement in SOP projects is meritorious
* Very good understanding of HV battery design fundamentals, including safety standards and regulations
* Knowledge and experience in design/implementation of traction battery control techniques
* Experience in functional development using system tools
* Strong problem-solving and analysis skills
* B category Driving license
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:
* Excellent communication and presentation skills in English (includes on-site presentations at customers, Swedish is meritorious)
* Team- and network builder
* Self-directed, systematic, and structured approach to work
* High level of integrity and responsibility Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "36552-42204942". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avl Mtc Motortestcenter AB
(org.nr 556548-1867), http://www.avl.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB Kontakt
Jan Nyberg +46 701678253 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8413042