Energy optimization thermal
2023-10-13
The thermal management system is one of the important key parts of the electromobility system with the main task of taking care of the heat load from MDS drivetrain and other components incl. the batteries (ESS) for a sustainable and high system performance and functionality.
High performance and efficiency demands are also placed on the thermal system in the electromobility for high performance and extended range of the drive line.
Suitable background
M.Sc students with knowledge in thermodynamic
Description of thesis work
Volvo Penta needs a student with good thermal knowledge and strategic thinking to explore and develop the thermal strategy to a higher level of performance and efficiency.
Master of Thesis includes:
Thermal Management system (Industrial & Marin)
Benchmarking / Market analysis / Competitors ' solution
Aim is to minimize energy waste, optimize energy consumption to achieve extended range without loss of the thermal performance
Thesis Level: Master
Language: English
Starting date: January 2024
Number of students: 2
Tutor: Ahmad Koohnavard, ahmad.koohnavard.2@consultant.volvo.com
