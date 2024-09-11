Energy Marshal/Energimarsskalk
As an Energy Marshall at Linesight, you will work with highly experienced, culturally diverse, and passionate teams nurturing a strong social dynamic and a shared sense of achievement. You will gain vast industry experience that will open doors for you, extend your skillset and expand your perspective. We will empower, support, and enable you to take real responsibility in your role so that you can take charge of your career progression with us. You will be mentored and supported by industry leaders and given the tools to grow. You will also be involved in and contribute to our business strategy as we continue to evolve. For us lasting trusted relationships are everything, both with our teams and our clients.
In this role you will:
Partner closely with Environmental, Health, and Safety teams to drive Operational Excellence in the Control of Hazardous Energy
Review safety documentation and conduct audits to ensure safe conditions and practices throughout the energy program
Support electrical infrastructure management throughout the data center campus
Train new and existing employees in defined Energy Isolation process and procedure
Work with construction and commissioning teams to ensure safe working conditions to properly test and validate installation, operation, and performance of MEP systems
We would love to hear from you if you:
Have experience developing and supporting programs in electrical safety in alignment with NFPA70E, National Electrical Code (NEC), and OSHA requirements as it relates to data center best practices
Have experience in the control of hazardous energy in complex mission-critical infrastructure
Have experience with industrial or commercial field engineering in mission-critical facilities and electrical infrastructures
Have a degree or comparable experience in a project management or construction discipline
