Energy Market Researcher at Flower: Driving Renewable Energy Transformation
What We Do
At Flower, we champion renewable electricity as the cornerstone of a sustainable future. To revolutionize the current power system, we operate the Digital Power Refinery Platform, a virtual power plant (VPP). This platform integrates diverse generation, consumption, and storage assets, optimizing electricity benefits on local, regional, and system-wide levels. Join us in expanding our team and launching groundbreaking energy solutions across new European markets!
About the Role
Join the newly started energy market intelligence team within our trading team as an Energy Market researcher. Your role revolves around obtaining access to various energy markets, ensuring regulatory compliance while monetizing our asset portfolios across geographies.
Responsibilities:
• Manage and drive multiple market access application processes.
• Research and maintain expertise in regulatory frameworks and market structures across our geographies.
• Collect data and facilitate information exchange between various teams and domains
• Proactively analyze and identify new markets aligned with Flower's green energy transition goals.
Skills & Requirements
Must-Haves:
• University degree in a relevant field e.g., energy, engineering
• Business acumen with a proactive mindset
• Energy market experience
• Independent and team-oriented work style
• Thrives in an agile, idea-driven environment
• Fluency in English
• Valid work permit in Sweden
Nice-to-Haves:
• Regulatory affairs experience.
• Understanding of energy market structures and compliance.
• Previous roles in regulatory agencies or energy trading.
• Experience in a researcher role
We do a background check of all employees, as the security of the electricity system is our top priority.
Location
We value office collaboration but support remote work. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand 21, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
Apply
If you're passionate about driving the energy transition through tech solutions and seek a dynamic work environment, apply now! We offer competitive salaries, flexible work arrangements, and comprehensive benefits. Please submit your CV and a brief motivational letter highlighting your personality and reasons for joining Flower.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English.
