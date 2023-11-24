Energy Engineer
2023-11-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Recap Energy AB (publ) i Stockholm
Recap Energy is looking for a solution-oriented Energy Engineer to join our smart energy company Recap Power. This role offers a unique opportunity to work in an exciting business segment of the global green energy transition.
In this role you will be working at Recap Power and cooperating with Recap Energy by supporting and strengthening our teams in Sweden, Spain, Colombia, and Brazil.
Candidate profile
We are looking for a solution-oriented and innovative energy engineer that wants to work with solving capacity problems in the energy system, contributing to the energy transition and large-scale electrification.
Role
You will be the lead energy engineer in our Swedish team, being responsible for both development of methods and processes in our way of working and for the delivery of our flexibility and aggregation services. The role will grow as the company and team grow, and you will have a strategic position.
Part of the work will be connected to doing energy simulations and dimensioning of battery systems to support our Battery as a Service (BaaS) business. You will have close collaboration with sales, management, product development and financial analysis.
The role also includes working with planning, delivery of our aggregation services, both to assets owned by Recap Energy as well as by external customers. In addition, you will take responsibility for the dialogue with TSOs and DSOs regarding the delivery of our flexibility and ancillary services.
Knowledge and experience
Relevant university degree in energy engineering, STS or similar
Experience in simulations of energy production and/or energy storage
Knowledge about the structure of the Swedish energy system
Full command of English in speech and writing.
Full command of Swedish in speech and writing is beneficial
Knowledge in one or several of the following is desirable:
Python
Our simulation tool is developed in Python and basic knowledge on how to use Python is needed.
Svenska Kraftnät (SvK) stödtjänster
Knowledge about SvK ancillary/frequency balancing services.
Flexibility markets (DSO services)
Understanding of the flexibility markets and/or experience from relations with DSOs regarding capacity challenges in the energy system and/or a local grid.
Battery Systems
Understanding of battery systems and preferably knowledge about how an energy system with batteries can be designed and utilized to create energy savings and revenues from energy markets.
We offer
An exciting role in an essential and ever-growing business sector.
Talented, diverse, and highly experienced teams.
Competitive remuneration.
Hybrid, workplace is based in Uppsala but flexible.
Application
CV (PDFs only).
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
About the company
Recap Energy is a lean, ambitious and fast-growing company group focused on renewable energy production and energy storage investments. Recap Energy works exclusively with sustainable projects and has the vision of becoming one of Europe's main references in sustainable energy investments.
Recap Power AB offers aggregator services, solve capacity problems and create new revenue streams. Our unique proprietary energy management system can optimize the usage of batteries, local energy production and control energy resources such as heat pumps and EV chargers.
The position is full time and will start as soon as possible. You will be based in our nice office in Uppsala Science Park. Remote work will be possible part time. Some travel both domestic and international may be needed. For more info visit: https://power.recapenergy.com/
