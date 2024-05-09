Energiingenjör med inriktning inom produktion och förnybart
2024-05-09
Company Description
Power Climate Smarter living - That's our purpose and together we will contribute to a fossil free future. As a Scrum Master within Vattenfall IT you will have a unique position to contribute to our purpose, all we ask of you is to use your Superpowers and share your energy to help us achieve our goal! In a world where digital technologies are advancing at a rapid pace, changing the way we communicate and altering customer behavior, a Scrum Master that is passionate about supporting your team by ensuring they are constantly growing as Software Engineers while solving complex technical problems is required.
Job Description
Your responsibilities as Scrum Master
Lead and grow a team of highly motivated software engineers by being a coach, mentor and inspire them to be their best
Enable the team to deliver technical solutions that address business needs and our customers' expectations
You are the scrum master for the team by facilitation and effective collaboration within IT, with the business Product Owner, software engineers and UX/UI-designers
You advocate and spread modern, agile software development practices and help develop good engineering practices
You help ensure that our solutions are robust and sustainable
You are an active member of the agile community and collaborate with other scrum masters in our organization
Qualifications
You are someone that loves to grow and improve an effective self-organizing, cross-functional team where individuals recognize that team success is key
As a Scrum Master you are passionate about developing individuals, facilitating good teamwork and building fantastic products
You are someone that understands how to translate product and business goals into technical solutions
Knowledgeable about modern software development
Experience in working hands-on as a Software Engineer in an agile environment is an absolute bonus!
University degree in Information Technology, Engineering or other relevant education
Several years working as a Scrum Master (3+)
You speak English and Swedish fluently both oral and written
Location: Hybird with outset in Arenastaden Stockholm, Sweden
Additional Information
What do we offer?
A challenging and independent job in an informal, dynamic working environment. You can play a part in shaping the future of a company where the only constant is change. Besides being a challenging and inspiring place to work, we value a great work atmosphere! Everyone is really committed and we want to be the best in what we do. We offer good remuneration, attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional growth. You get the opportunity to create your own career within the company. At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity helps building a more profitable efficient and attractive company. Therefore we seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of gender, age, and ethnic and cultural backgrounds.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Theresa Jonsson Albertson, theresa.albetson@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Carolina Osterman, carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives are Akademikerna - Sofi Wadström and Silvija Vatkovic, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Juha Siipilehto, Unionen - Inger Strandberg. You can reach them on 08-739 50 00.
We welcome your application including CV and cover through the portal, last day to apply 31st of May 2024. Selection and interviews are held after last application date. We do not accept applications through email.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
Our organization
Vattenfall IT is a function with more than 1000 employees to provide reliable IT services to the different Business Areas in Vattenfall. IT consists of a wide range of core IT processes for all businesses Vattenfall works with, Agile Product Development, Strategy and Governance, Project and Transformation competence and Portfolio management with teams mainly in Sweden, Germany, Netherlands and Poland. Vattenfall IT manages the complete IT portfolio of the company and maintains high IT Service standards. We transform existing business towards new digital challenges and continuously develop towards a future proof IT landscape for Vattenfall.
