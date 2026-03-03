Enablement Lead - AI & Data
2026-03-03
Make data matter. Lead the charge in turning AI and analytics into real business impact.
Join us
Join our team and help build production-grade AI and data solutions at global scale. We're a fast-moving AI & Data hub focused on real impact - driving innovation, enabling the business, and solving meaningful challenges together.
This role sits at the intersection of business strategy, development, and agile delivery, ensuring that our solutions are impactful, scalable, and aligned with enterprise priorities.
Your mission
The Enablement Lead Team drives BI, ML, and AI initiatives by translating business needs into strategic, scalable data and AI solutions. Acting as product managers, Enablement Leads prioritize, guide, and deliver analytics and data initiatives that maximize business value and empower data-driven decision-making across the organization. You will bridge business stakeholders and technical teams, lead cross-functional initiatives, and ensure the delivery of high-quality, scalable data solutions.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the planning, execution, and delivery of BI, ML, and AI initiatives using agile methodologies.
Define, own, and evolve the value stream roadmap, vision, and priorities for data capabilities.
Act as the primary interface between business stakeholders, analytics, and engineering teams.
Drive cross-functional teams to design, build, and deploy scalable data products and platforms.
Ensure alignment on objectives, outcomes, and measurable business value.
Monitor progress, manage dependencies and risks, and ensure timely delivery of agreed deliverables.
Promote best practices in agile ways of working, continuous improvement, and product thinking.
Your profile
We are seeking a skilled Product or Project Manager with strong experience in agile delivery to drive the development of BI, ML, and AI capabilities. You have strong communication and stakeholder management skills and can effectively translate business needs into technical requirements and actionable roadmaps. The ideal candidate will demonstrate a high level of structure, planning, and organizational capability, ensuring clarity and efficiency throughout the project lifecycle.
Required Qualifications and Experience
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Engineering, or a related field.
3+ years of experience in product or project management, preferably within BI, data engineering, data platforms, or AI/ML environments.
Proven experience delivering data products or leading data infrastructure and platform initiatives.
Knowledge of modern data architecture concepts such as Data Mesh, Data Products and Lakehouse architecture
Experience working with agile tools such as Azure DevOps, Jira, or similar.
Fluency in English
Location and other
This position is located in Stockholm or Örebro.
We can offer a hybrid workplace - a way of working that provides flexibility and promotes a healthier balance between professional and personal life.
Why Epiroc?
By joining our team, you'll make a big difference in the energy transition. At Epiroc, we take pride in being passionate innovators, driving the change toward a brighter future for both people and the planet. Guided by our values of Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation, we foster a culture of trust, growth, and lasting impact.
To support your journey, we offer a competitive Total Rewards Package, including:
Global career opportunities
Learning & Development programs
Benefits package, including variable compensation (bonus)
Flexible work culture promoting balance and well-being
Global Parental Leave Policy
Community involvement
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than March 17, 2026.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring Manager, Valentin Krehl, valentin.krehl@epiroc.com
