EMS Purchaser
2023-02-01
Axis is a fast growing and exciting company, already the world leader in our main field - network video. At Axis you work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, and services & solutions to our customers. We are passionate about creating a smarter and safer world! Our success is largely due to our highly skilled staff and our strong culture of daring to succeed allowing ourselves to constantly break new ground.
We are now looking for a Purchaser to join our team at our HQ in Lund, Sweden. Join our team and together we will continue to deliver great products around the world.
Who is your future team?
You will be part of a team consisting of 30 dedicated and talented co-workers within our Purchasing team. In addition to purchasers for different commodities our team consists of process developers, analysts and coordinators. Together we are a creative and ambitious team where we make things happen!
Our job is to supply Axis customer demand - ensuring product availability at our 7 sites around the world with the right product at the right place, time and quantity! Internally you will collaborate with your team and other colleagues across Axis such as Demand Planning, Sales, Sourcing, Product Management amongst others; and externally with our suppliers.
What you'll do here
We are looking for a purchaser to join our largest supplier group - our contract manufacturers i.e EMS. As an EMS Purchaser your main responsibility is to balance inventory and ensure product availability for one or several product categories, your portfolio. To achieve this you are responsible for the procurement and inventory management of your product portfolio. You will collaborate and manage your procurement and planning with 4 different EMS partners and supply 7 inventory sites.
Typical duties include:
* Analyze existing and expected demand and supply plan and take actions to maintain balance
* Identify and mitigate supply deviations and/or gaps
* Participate, set demands and act in projects related to your product portfolio such as launching new products or delivering large enterprise customer projects
* Plan, release and manage purchasing orders
* Synch and prioritize production and delivery plan with EMS to ensure they meet your supply requirements
* Track and drive supply related supplier performance
* Set and drive an inventory management strategy to ensure and balance availability
* Analyze and monitor your inventory management strategy and related KPIs
But the job is so much more than the actual buying and supply planning. A great part of your responsibility is also working with continuous improvements. Initiating and drive activities to improve our processes and collaborations internally and externally. Both short-and long term.
The position may require approximately 5-10 days of travelling a year.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you are an analytical person with a strong personal drive and a positive mindset. You are a team player but also thrive working independently, planning and managing your own activities. You are stimulated by challenges, not afraid to act and are passionate about problem solving - independently and by collaborating efficiently in a team. Working in a dynamic, innovative and high paced environment is your thing and you thrive in a role where you truly can make an impact. We believe you are well-structured, adaptive, and naturally see both details and the big picture - making the right priorities and efficiently act both short and long term.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* Master or bachelor's degree in relevant area
* At least 2 years of experience working in purchasing, logistics or supply chain management
* Experience working in ERP systems
* A great interest in BI systems and data analysis
* Fluent written and verbal communication skills in both English and preferably Swedish
Bonus points for:
* Experience with statistical analysis
* Experience from working with EMS
* Extended Excel skills
What Axis has to offer:
Working with us will give you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization that values creativity and promote professional and individual growth. We have a strong company culture based on openness, collaboration and innovation where your personality and contribution are highly valued. We offer you a career in a fast-growing, global and constantly developing IT company where you can make a difference and grow together with us. You will interact in a wide cross-functional environment and naturally grow your knowledge within many areas within the organization. Join us and you will be part of a great team with colleagues that want to succeed together with you and where we are not afraid to act and develop.
Ready to Act?
