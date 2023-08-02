EMS Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-08-02
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
, Sundsvall
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
We are doing something unique in the power industry - our technology enables greater amounts of power to reach customers with minimal environmental impact. Enabling integration of renewable power generation and enhancing power grid reliability. As pioneers and market leaders in the field we deliver groundbreaking power quality solutions to customers all over the world!
We are now expanding our team of EMS engineers in Network Control to meet the global demand for our technology and innovation. A diverse team with excellent cooperation and collaboration is waiting for you to join!
As an EMS Engineer, you will be one of our application experts that help our customers to optimize the operation of electrical high voltage networks. All to enable the operation of the customer's power grid in a safe, secure, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective manner.
We have an exciting opportunity for you. Join us in our mission to create a greener and more sustainable future!
Your responsibilities
To be an application expert in our system deliveries to our customers in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.
To collaborate with our customers' SCADA/EMS experts and guide them in the configuration of SCADA/EMS applications to meet customers' requirements.
To collaborate with our customers and support them in developing efficient and robust workflow integrations between SCADA/EMS system and other IT/OT systems based on state-of-the-art interface and integration technologies.
To plan and conduct tests (FAT, IAT, and SAT) with the customer to assure that the system meets the contractual requirements.
To commission EMS applications such as State Estimator, Contingency Analysis, Optimal Power Flow, and Security Constrained Dispatch.
To train customers on how to operate the SCADA/EMS functions in the system.
To coordinate and drive solving technical problems, which are reported by customers, in collaboration with our technical team efficiently and effectively.
To live Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity i.e., taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Bachelor or Master of Science with focus on the energy systems, electrical engineering, or computer science.
Experience from the SCADA/EMS systems business.
Experience with Operator Training Simulator (OTS/DTS).
Solid understanding of Energy/Generation Management Systems and their components.
Proficient in programming languages such as FORTRAN and C/C++.
As a person you like to be analytical and accurate, you have good communication skills and the wish to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
Fluency in English is required, both written and spoken, to enable interaction with a wide variety of stakeholders.
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Last day to send in your application is 2023-08-31. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Saber Bibalan, +46 724-54 19 30, saber.bibalan@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107-38 08 21; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, and Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Lederna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Christian Falevik, Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Nätverksgatan 3 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Västerås, Nätverksgatan 3 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8002351