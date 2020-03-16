Employer Branding Specialist to H&M - MultiMind Holding AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos MultiMind Holding AB

MultiMind Holding AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm2020-03-16MultiMind Bemanning AB offers staffing and recruitment services. Our niche is to supply staff with language skills and international experience within Logistics, Accounting/Finance, Marketing, HR and IT.About the companyHennes & Mauritz, H&M is a Swedish multinational retail company in the clothing industry. , which is internationally well known for fast-fashion clothing (fast fashion is generally a bad thing, better avoid it). They have operations in 74 countries with over 5,000 stores under various company brands such as H&M, Monki, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, etc. They offer fashion and quality at the best price to everyone and they do it in a sustainable way today, tomorrow and in the future.In Business Tech H&M continuously surprise and delight the customers and accelerate the business - by releasing the power of people, data and technology. They are on a journey, transforming the fashion and design industry towards a future where change is continuous, and a flexible mindset is needed. Through collaboration and innovation, they develop products that have a meaningful impact on customers all over the world.About the roleAs an employer branding specialist, you will be part of the People & Talent team where your mission is to position H&M as a top tech employer, with the aim of attracting & engaging the best talents within the tech space. You will share our client's story - who H&M is, the journey they are on and where they are going - in the best possible way.You will with pride drive and have ownership of internal and external employer branding and communication activities. Your daily operative tasks will be creating content for storytelling and making sure our channels internally and externally are up to date.We are one team and we share our knowledge and competence. We work hard and have fun doing so! You will take on great responsibility from the start and be able to contribute with lots and lots of ideas.Your responsibilitiesThe job of an employer branding specialist comes with a lot of responsibility - and lots of fun.Your role includes both strategic and operational work, including:Internal and external communication that is linked to our employer branding workPlan, coordinate and implement our employer branding activities both internal and externalCreate content for storytelling, videos, articles for social media and other channelsYour profileWe believe that you are currently working with employer branding preferably within tech. You have a strong analytical ability where you can see the whole life circle and outcome of our branding initiatives. We work in a constant changing environment and no day is like the other. Just like everyone at our client company, we believe you are a social, open, communicative, sales-minded and ambitious team player full of drive and optimism.And your skills include:At least 2 years' experience in a role where you focused on employer branding, preferably within a tech organizationExperience in hosting eventsCreating content both for social media, imaging, video, text.Familiar with common publishing/editorial tools (imaging, video, text, etc)Fluent in English (Swedish is a merit)Employees at MultiMind are entitled to:Employment terms according to the collective agreement in terms of salary, vacation, statutorypension contribution, sick-leave entitlements, parental leave, and overtime compensation.A dedicated Staffing & Recruitment Manager that continuously monitor your career development andensures good work conditions.Participate in fun activities and events.Generous preventive health care through a beneficial discount on a gym membershipInterested?Are you looking for a fastmoving, entrepreneurial environment where you can be part of building and retaining an outstanding first-class candidate- and employee experience, then this is your opportunity! Applications are handles continuously and we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. The position might be filled before the application deadline.Varaktighet, arbetstidFulltime Until 31st of December 20202020-03-16According to agreementSista dag att ansöka är 2020-03-30MultiMind Holding AB5152910