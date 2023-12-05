Employer Branding Manager
2023-12-05
Are you the one who wants to ensure we continue to have the greatest workforce by developing and strengthening Boliden's Employer Brand?
Then we want to know more about you, apply now!
Description
Boliden's Talent Acquisition department is looking for a dynamic and strategic Manager of Employer Branding to enhance our brand and attract top talent. The role will have extensive collaboration with internal networks and external partners such as universities, communication agencies and industry organizations. You will create our employer branding strategy and framework to realize it. Defining our goals and KPIs and setting a scalable action plan for content and activations, this role is central to Boliden's overall business objectives.
You are reporting directly to the Department Manager of Talent Acquisition.
Key responsibilities:
Develop the Employer Branding function and the strategic direction to secure alignment with the organization's overall strategy and targets.
Lead project management within HR and collaborate across functions to foster a strong employer brand.
Engage with key stakeholders, including universities and branding agencies, to establish Boliden as an employer of choice.
Utilize analytics to evaluate the success of branding activities and drive continuous improvement.
Manage content across platforms, ensuring alignment with our brand strategy and business objectives.
Qualifications
For this role we are looking for someone with a university degree within a relevant area and experience of working with Employer Branding, marketing, or similar roles. You have good communication and presentation skills and are fluency in Swedish and English. We are looking for someone with creative thinking, with an eye for design and a strong understanding of digital marketing strategies. You have an ability to project lead and manage cross-functional collaborations effectively and have an interest in both strategic and analytical work.
Every journey at Boliden is different, what will yours look like? Apply now with your CV, until Wednesday 31 December 2023.
Offer
We are happy to help and welcome you to Boliden. We prioritize providing our new employees with a supportive onboarding process to ensure a good introduction to our team and company culture characterized by care, courage and responsibility. For your dedication we offer a comprehensive benefits package and great opportunities to make the most of your potential. Join Boliden and help build the future of mining and metals!
Contact us
Do you want to know more about the position? Please contact me Emma Alexandersson, 070 600 79 32 emma.alexandersson@boliden.com
, Department Manager Talent Acquisition. Trade union information is available from Ditte Möller Lasskogen, SACO, 0910-70 42 40, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, 070-541 83 93 and Peter Markström, Ledarna, 0910-77 40 09.
If you are a representative of a recruiting firm, please refrain from contacting us about this posting. We appreciate your consideration.
Keywords: arbetsgivarvarumärke, attractive employer, attraktiv arbetsgivare, employer branding specialist, employer value propositions, lediga jobb, lediga tjänster, marknadsföring, social media, sociala medier
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Department Manager
Emma Alexandersson emma.alexandersson@boliden.com 0706007932 Jobbnummer
