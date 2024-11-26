Employer Branding Intern - Sweden (50%, part-time)
2024-11-26
The opportunity
Are you excited about becoming our newest addition to the Northern Europe team within Employer Branding at Hitachi Energy? We warmly welcome you to apply!
In this role, you will help shape our company's identity and attracting top talent by being creative, driven, and by bringing in your unique ideas. Together with the Northern Europe team, you will drive employer branding, recruitment marketing, and university relations initiatives that aim to position Hitachi Energy as THE destination employer in the energy sector.
You will partner cross-functionally with Northern Europe talent units, early careers, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, as well as key stakeholders and leaders in the business. You will also collaborate with internal and external partners to manage campaigns, attract, and retain talent all while bringing our employment brand to life. The Employer Branding Intern with a focus on Sweden will report to the Employer Branding Specialist for Sweden.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute to our team on our journey to a more sustainable future.
How you 'll make an impact
Proactively work with business partners to develop recruitment marketing strategies.
Help manage recruitment marketing requests from business partners to attract talent.
Analyze campaigns and make recommendations on areas of improvement and maximize campaign spend.
Support university relations such as career events, local partnerships, and engagements. This includes owning and managing the full campus activity calendar.
Support the employer branding strategy by managing vendor relationships and project execution and timelines.
Be a brand ambassador on campus and attract students to Hitachi Energy.
Support Talent Management with Employer Branding activities for the flagship Global Power+ Development Program in Sweden.
Stay up to date with employer brand and recruitment marketing best practices.
Support the Employer Branding Lead for Northern Europe on internal Diversity, Equity & Inclusion activities in alignment with your supervisor, the Employer Branding Specialist for Sweden.
Your background
Current or recently completed studies within Employer Branding, Marketing, Communications, Journalism, HR, or other related education.
No previous experience in Talent Acquisition, Employer Branding, people-centric Communications, and/or Digital Marketing but a keen interest in learning about these topics.
Ability to think "big picture" across countries and business initiatives and translate into actionable priorities.
Strong commitment to and passion for incorporating Diversity, Equity & Inclusion into everything you do.
You have great interpersonal and communication skills and the wish to collaborate in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
Demonstrate initiative as well as project and/or event skills.
Fluency in Swedish is required with a good working knowledge of English, both written and spoken to be able to interact with various stakeholders across Sweden and Northern Europe.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like something you would be excited about doing? Welcome to apply before December 22nd. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so the sooner you show your interest, the better!
More information: Kerstin Tschernigg, Hiring Manager, Employer Branding Lead, Northern Europe, kerstin.tschernigg@hitachienergy.com
, and Supervisor Joakim Höök, Employer Branding Specialist, Sweden, joakim.hook@hitachienergy.com
. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Skogeby, +46 107-38 16 42; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
VÄSTERÅS
