Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible system is used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com
Do you want to be part of a strong team with many opportunities and challenges ahead? Do you want to work in a role where you will influence other people? Then keep reading. Roxtec holds a bright future for you who can drive change, think out of the box and challenge existing ways of work. We are searching for you who want to work in a dynamic organization with great commitment, customer focus and a cooperative culture.
The position
We are currently searching for an Employer Branding and Internal Communication Specialist to our HR department. The position will be responsible for leading and contributing to different initiatives and projects regarding internal communication and develop our employer brand. You will work strategically with development projects and change management, but also operationally in supporting the HR organization with various communication activities.
The HR department is responsible for Roxtec HR processes globally. We are 11 colleagues working in various roles. With passion, we make sure Roxtec develops each employee to use their full potential and increase security to support company growth. We thrive when employees are determined to make a difference for themselves and for the company.
The employment is at the headquarters in Karlskrona and you will report to Executive Vice President Global HR.
Key responsibilities
• Manage content, both writing and editing materials, for the HR pages on the intranet, ensuring that it is up-to-date, engaging, and informative.
• Lead and develop our employer brand.
• Act as a link to our Marketing Communications department.
Qualifications
• A university degree or similar.
• Relevant experience in working with internal communication.
• Experience from employer branding work and talent attraction.
• Strong writing skills.
• A high level of proficiency in both English and Swedish.
• Experience in intranet development is a merit.
• Experience in working in an international organization is an advantage.
As a person, you are self-driven and have a positive and an executive mindset. You have excellent communication skills, and you enjoy working on a strategic level as well as diving into day-to-day tasks. It is also important that you are flexible and well organized with an ability to prioritize. You have a humble attitude and are open-minded. To succeed in this role, you need a genuine interest in people and communication.
Speed, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural also for you.
APPLICATION
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Ulrica Malmberg, EVP Global HR, +46 733 31 31 74, or Elin Jurjaks, HR Manager Sweden, +46 733 31 31 89. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2023-09-10. Ersättning
