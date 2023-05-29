Employee with a focus on Harm Reduction
2023-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Just Arrived Sweden AB i Stockholm
This is a staffing assignment, which means that you will be employed by Just Arrived but work at Convictus.
Convictus is a non-profit, politically and religiously independent organization that works with homelessness, drug addiction and health. The organization wants to be an open door to the street and a link to society.
Our core values are about protecting human rights and the equal value of all people and the value and the right to the best possible health. In addition, we want to see care on equal terms for the entire population and that those with the greatest need should be given priority.
Responsibilities
External monitoring in the field. Ensure a healthy, safe working environment and good collaboration internally and externally. Keeping up to date with the business needs and challenges.
Together with the immediate supervisor:
Contribute to the transformative work of the organization
Identify, plan and implement competence and development initiatives
Being responsible for and further developing the organization's communication via social media
Keep statistics
Managing and accounting for finances such as daily cash, receipts for purchases
Planning and leading daily work
Requirements
We are looking for someone who has long experience in working with people experiencing homelessness, harmful substance dependency and/or other exclusion and have relevant education for the job.
We are also looking for someone who has documented work experience from Harm Reduction.
It is good if you:
Share Convictus' values and are driven by curiosity and by letting other people grow
Have good collaboration skills and are solution-focused
To thrive in this job, you should be persistent and attentive to the small steps forward and also like variety in your work. The organization is adapting to become more digital and we would like to see that you have good IT skills.
Meritorious
Experience from similar work with documented good results
Good knowledge of norms and intersectional perspectives
Experience of creative communication methods
Language skills such as English and French
Workplace and scope
Högdalen
Full time 100%
