Employee community relations specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla administratörsjobb i Ludvika
2023-11-29
At Hitachi Energy, we're on a mission to redefine connectivity, culture, and engagement within our organization. We're seeking a dynamic individual to develop our employee community relations activities, including internal communications. This is your opportunity to put yourself in the driving seat and make a change, for real! You will be reporting to the HR Manager at Power Transformers in Ludvika and have a direct connection to the management team.
We offer you a great place to work, a lot of own responsibilities, a company full of fantastic people and many opportunities to develop yourself, both personally and professionally.
In this role you will:
• Make an impact: Make a significant impact on our organization's culture and employee engagement.
• Be innovative: Join a forward-thinking environment that encourages creativity and fresh perspectives.
• Drive development: Access to ongoing learning opportunities and professional growth.
• Collaborate: Work within a supportive and collaborative team-driven culture.
"I joined Hitachi Energy to be a part of the amazing journey we have in front of us, it will be challenging, energizing and extremely fun. With me as a manager, you will have full trust to drive your area of expertise and I will support you whenever you need a sparring partner. Let's do this together, lets create a sustainable energy future for all, with a world-class workplace" - Mikaela Winberg, HR Manager at Power Transformers Ludvika.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Your Responsibilities
Generate Engagement: Craft top-notch internal employee community engagement activities, including communications that inspire engagement, connectivity, and culture - leaving a lasting impact on our organization.
Lead Change Initiatives: Drive change management initiatives with a focus on effective internal communications during periods of change in our future growth. Champion employee engagement initiatives in collaboration with internal teams.
Local Branding Alignment: Develop and implement local employer branding initiatives in sync with our global strategy and business objectives.
Positive Image Creation: Plan and execute internal and external community relations activities (e.g. universities, schools, etc.) to bolster Hitachi Energy's positive image.
Analytics-Driven Impact: Measure, analyze, and fine-tune community engagement strategies for maximum engagement and impact.
Execution Excellence: Ensure flawless execution across the activities, maintaining brand positioning, corporate identity, and global strategy alignment.
Your Background
Experience & Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree with 2-5 years in communications or marketing, coupled with a strong interest in employer branding, content creation and digital.
Market Insight: Deep understanding of business environments, market trends, and best practices in the job market.
Relationship oriented: Skillful in building relationships with both external partners and internal stakeholders.
Creative Mindset: Proven ability to create, lead and execute campaigns to meet employee community relations and employer branding needs.
Communication Skills: Outstanding written and oral communication skills paired with great organizational abilities. Experience in content creation; copywriting, storytelling is a plus.
Motivation & Collaboration: Highly motivated, persuasive, collaborative, with a natural drive for continuous improvement.
Tech Savvy: Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite is a must. Experience in creative design tools (e.g. Adobe suite) is a plus.
Positive Passion: A positive, passionate attitude coupled with the courage to challenge the status quo.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 20th of December! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Mikaela Winberg, mikaela.winberg@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski, +46 730-73 41 15; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Elias Ströberg, elias.stroberg@hitachienergy.com
