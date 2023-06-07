Emission Certification Engineer
2023-06-07
About us
The Emission Compliance Certification department is responsible for securing compliance with emission regulations for Volvo Penta products globally. The Emission Compliance Certification department handles everything from early involvement in the different development projects, all the way to the final receiving of the exhaust emission certificates. We have a broad contact network both internally, in the Volvo Group and externally by handling all communications with different classification societies and authorities around the world.
Important tasks for our Certification Engineers are to actively participate in product development projects to secure that emission compliance requirements are correctly understood and fulfilled and ensure that relevant documentation, applications, and testing is performed to receive targeted emission certificates.
Emission Compliance Certification is part of the Emission Compliance, Quality, Environment and Product Compliance department. We are currently seven engaged team members working in the Emission Compliance Certification department.
Position description
Are you passionate about sustainability and environmental issues? Do you have experience of project management, securing deliveries and maybe also working with exhaust emission legislations or certification? Are you interested in the development of advanced diesel engines and exhaust after treatment systems? Does the complexity of global products, fulfilling several emission regulations, sound like an exciting challenge to you? Do you appreciate working together with an engaged team of competent colleagues in a stimulating international environment? If so, you might be the one we are searching for!
In this important position you will be responsible for ensuring that newly developed products or features are compliant with applicable emission regulations at start of production. Since interaction with both external and internal contacts is crucial for achieving results, good networking and communication skills are of high importance. As a Certification Engineer a holistic view and structured way of working is required. The job can, in periods, require travelling.
Core responsibilities
Ensure projects have the correct legal prerequisites and safeguard Emission Compliance interests in projects.
Plan, organize and perform emission certification testing activities by working with, and also lead our organization towards the final approval of the certification.
Be the main contact and speaking partner versus the different classification societies and authorities we use and certify against.
Lead and secure the application documents needed together with the projects and apply for emission certificates.
Support colleagues as well as markets regarding questions related to specific certificates.
Desirable experience and qualifications
Bachelor of Science degree or similar level of education.
Experience from Volvo project management model.
Knowledge of diesel engines and emissions.
Experience of emission testing, preferably emissions on diesel engines.
Experience of project management.
Experience of technical documentation.
Fluent in English is a minimum. Good Swedish is desired. Other language skills are welcome.
Good communication skills, both in terms of reports, presentations and in discussions.
Social skills are important for the role as the work requires frequent interaction with many different contact areas within the Volvo Group.
At Volvo Penta we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, nationality etc. We find that well balanced working teams increase group dynamics, creativity, and new approaches to solutions.
For more information, please contact:
Mikael Skantze, Manager Emission Compliance Certification, +46 31 3233935
Teresa Krook, HR Technology, +46 76 5533710
You are welcome with your application before June 23th
