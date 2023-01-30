Emergency Fund Programme Officer to Civil Rights Defenders
2023-01-30
We are in an expansion phase, which has opened up many interesting job opportunities. Are you passionate about human rights and want to be part of a global movement of human rights defenders? Do you want to work in an international environment with colleagues all over the world? Then you might be the one we are looking for.
About the role
As Programme Officer for the Emergency Fund your main responsibility will be to ensure the quality assurance of support given as part of the Civil Rights Defenders Emergency Fund. You will also identify relevant support for human rights defenders at risk, seeking or needing our support and identify flexible methods within our rapid response operations.
The Programme Officer reports to the Head of Rapid Response.
In this role you will have the duties to:
Respond to, or identify, human rights defenders at risk
Assess needs of human rights defenders at risk and identifying relevant responses
Coordinate with colleagues and Civil Rights Defenders partners to provide suitable rapid response support
Be responsible for reporting and monitoring of support given under the Emergency Fund
Work together with colleagues within the Security and Innovation department to identify flexible approaches to rapidly changing human rights challenges
Build and maintain a good relationship with key actors in the local, regional, and international human rights community
Together with Head of Rapid Response identify new opportunity to expand Rapid Response Unit operations, as well as design and implement new initiatives.
Work together with the Head of Rapid Response to identify new funding opportunities and assist with proposal and reporting writing.
About you
As a person, you are confident, stable and have self-insight. You see relationships in their proper perspective and distinguish between the personal and the professional, yet you have the ability to put yourself in someone else's situation when needed.
You can easily adapt to rapidly changing circumstances, you rely on your analytical ability to find solutions to emerging challenges, and you remain motivated despite setbacks and disappointments.
Furthermore, you value differences and understand how background, culture and group affiliation affect yourself and others and can take this into account when you make decisions. To be successful in this role you also have excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
To be suitable for this role you have:
Experience in working for international funding entities; philanthropic foundations or governmental agencies.
Experience from, and proven excellent delivery on, documentation and other administrative tasks
Experience with proposal and reporting writing to back donors
At least 5 years of relevant working experience
Great skills in Microsoft Office 365 (Teams, Outlook, Excel, PPT, Word)
Merits for the position are:
A Bachelor's degree relevant to the position
Experience or knowledge of the human rights situation or human rights organisation in Burma is a merit
Knowledge in other languages
Experience from working in rights based civil society organisations
Experience from working in or with informal groups, communities, and networks
Understanding of the situation of human rights defenders, living, and working in repressive environments
We assume that you share our values.
About the employment
This is a full-time permanent employment starting as soon as possible or according to agreement.
As an organisation, we strive for diversity and we see your background, experience and personality as a contribution to the organisation. You will be based in our headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.
Please apply as soon as possible as we recruit on an ongoing basis, but no later than 9 February 2023.
For more information about the position, please contact recruiting manager Zinaida Muradove, Zinaida.Muradova@civilrightsdefenders.org
Local union representative: joanna.hellstrom@crd.org
(Unionen).
About us
Civil Rights Defenders is a politically and religiously independent international human rights organisation. We defend people's civil and political rights in some of the world's most repressive regions. We partner with and support human rights defenders in more than 300 organisations in 50 countries on four continents. Together with our partners, we hold those in power accountable when people's civil or political rights are violated. We also act as Sweden's civil rights watchdog. Civil Rights Defenders has around 100 staff members working in various functions towards our vision - a world of democratic societies in which we all enjoy our civil and political rights. Our headquarter is located in Stockholm, and we have eight branch offices around the world. Learn more about our work at crd.org. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Östgötagatan 90 (visa karta
116 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7394716