Emea Regional Market Development Manager, Electron Microscopy

When you are a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll do challenging work, and part of a team that values performance, quality and innovation. As part of a successful, growing global organization you will be encouraged to perform at your best. With revenues of more than $40 billion and the largest investment in R&D in the industry, we give our people the resources and opportunities to make significant contributions to the world.
Remote location, based in Europe
The Life Sciences Electron Microscopy business provides innovative electron microscopy workflow solutions for high resolution biological imaging, ranging from atomic resolution imaging of protein complexes to volume acquisition of cellular compartment structures.
How will you make an impact?
As the Regional Market Development Manager in EMEA, you will develop and implement the regional marketing strategy in alignment with the global go-to-market plans, growth strategy and sales targets. You will work with a broad team from commercial, business development, product, global and operational marketing to develop multi-channel marketing plans to drive revenue growth and build the opportunity funnel. This position will maintain an understanding of customer requirements for our products and applications to localize strategies for maximum effectiveness and drive marketing programs resulting in measurable impact on pipeline, revenue, and market share gains.
What will you do?
Lead regionalization of the global marketing strategy for the EMEA region and the deployment of marketing tactics using a multichannel approach including print, digital, social, events, and sales channels
Work cross functionally to develop and deliver regional marketing strategy to achieve revenue and market adoption, targeting segments that drive demand generation, pipeline health and new contacts in these segments
Lead quarterly regional market development meetings to report regional marketing performance, gather input and capture local product and market trends to adjust and refine strategy to best meet regional customer and commercial team needs
Provide regional perspective, conduct regional customer and sales interviews to gain specific knowledge of the local market needs to refine the regional marketing message and sales enablement
Develop effective sales force selling tools, technical training and customer facing materials in collaboration with product management and regional commercial teams
Nurture relationships with key opinion leaders and partners in the region to foster collaboration
Manage marketing budget, ensuring marketing activities achieve expectations
How will you get there?
The candidate will possess the following combination of education and experience:
BS in a life sciences field (cell biology, microbiology, biochemistry, biophysics, chemistry) or equivalent with related 3-10 years work experience (preferably partially in industry)
Master's, or PhD highly preferred
Customer-centric with minimum of 5 years' experience marketing, sales, or sales support in technical / scientific products; Experience in microscopy a plus!
Experience working in a complex, highly matrixed organization and ability to partner / influence; Strong record of building alignment in cross-functional teams
Self-motivated, demonstrates creativity and problem-solving ability with good intuition for business, proven written and verbal communication skills
Experience in developing successful lead generation programs using multi-channel strategies with ability to plan, execute and measure and ability to learn from previous campaigns to improve future performance
Self-starter and fast learner to manage multiple projects' scope, budget and schedule to achieve timely completion
Demonstrates Thermo Fisher Scientific values - Integrity, Intensity, Innovation and Involvement
Travel is required (~25%); including international
About us:
Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Watch as our colleagues explain 5 reasons to work with us. As one team of 100,000+ colleagues, we share a common set of values - Integrity, Intensity, Innovation and Involvement - working together to accelerate research, solve complex scientific challenges, drive technological innovation and support patients in need. #StartYourStory at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where diverse experiences, backgrounds and perspectives are valued.
