EMC Test engineer
Nibe AB / Elektronikjobb / Markaryd Visa alla elektronikjobb i Markaryd
2023-09-27
, Osby
, Örkelljunga
, Hässleholm
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nibe AB i Markaryd
, Ljungby
, Malmö
, Ronneby
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to work with one of Sweden's strongest brands and be involved in developing the next generation of NIBE products? At NIBE's head office in Markaryd, you will work in an international environment with a world-class product portfolio that requires both intensive and high-quality product development.
We are now looking for an EMC test engineer to NIBE Energy Systems in Markaryd who is responsible, interested in technology and wants to work on developing sustainable climate solutions as part of a dedicated team.
ABOUT THE POSITION
You will be part of the Product Development team, which is a high-tech advanced product development department with around 100 employees in the fields of mechanics, electricity/electronics, cooling technology, lab, control & regulation, audio optimisation, etc.
The duties will include:
• Set up and installing the EUT in the lab
• Pre-compliance EMC testing, including solving EMC problems.
• Attend to compliance testing at external test institute.
• Set up and perform temperature measurements of electrical components.
• Set up and perform function tests of electrical components.
• Write test report in English and generate technical documents needed for complying with regulations
The work will be performed at NIBEs lab in Markaryd, but also business trips to external labs for compliance tests.
YOUR BACKGROUND
We are looking for an EMC experienced, responsible person who is passionate about electricity and electronics. You are creative, independent and not afraid to take initiatives. You have relevant education in the field of electronics. You are open to work theoretically and practically. Good knowledge of English is a requirement as several suppliers and test labs are located abroad.
Knowledge of ISO 17025 is desirable but not a requirement.
APPLYING
We will be reviewing applications on an ongoing basis and would like to receive your application as soon as possible, but no later than 29 oktober 2023. Apply via our website www.nibe.eu
under "vacancies". If you would like to know more, please contact one of the people below.
About NIBE
NIBE Energy Systems is the market leader for domestic heating products in the Nordic countries, Poland and the Czech Republic. Customers are the RMI sector (Renovation, Maintenance, Improvement) and the new housing market.
The parent company NIBE Industrier AB (registered office in Markaryd, Sweden) has been quoted on the Stockholm Stock Exchange's O list since 1997.
NIBE Industrier is a European heating technology company whose business operations are organised in three separate business areas: NIBE Element, NIBE Energy Systems and NIBE Stoves. In 2021 Sales rose by 13.6% to SEK 40 million and the profit after net financial items amounted to SEK 4,318 million. Total number of employees are 21 000 with a global presence. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nibe AB
(org.nr 556056-4485), https://www.nibe.eu/sv-se/om-nibe/jobba-hos-oss/lediga-jobb Arbetsplats
Nibe AB Kontakt
Ansvarig för test- och verifieringsgruppen
Per Carlsson per.carlsson@nibe.se 0433-27 30 00 Jobbnummer
8148377