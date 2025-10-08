EMC test engineer
Bosch Thermoteknik AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Tranås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Tranås
2025-10-08
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bosch Thermoteknik AB i Tranås
, Aneby
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 700 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
You will perform EMC testing on heat pumps and a wide range of components and accessories, according to appropriate test standards/EMC directive.
You will define which standards are relevant for various projects, conduct and manage regulatory certification-related projects, and keep track of internal and external requirements.
You will maintain ownership of projects and report test results to internal stakeholders in a timely manner.
You will provide input and recommendations to electrical and mechanical designers during all project phases.
You will be responsible for writing reports (mainly using Jira), updating EMC-related guidelines, and working with Bosch suppliers to set EMC-related requirements in specifications and advise on technical issues.
You will be part of an internal Bosch EMC expert group.
You will be responsible for laboratory-related maintenance/upkeep and ensuring all equipment is calibrated.
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Required skills
Engineering degree and/or several years of experience working in an EMC test house or in a relevant manufacturer's environment.
Knowledge of EN and IEC standards, with understanding of and experience in how to address and fix EMC problems.
Electrical testing according to relevant product standards, troubleshooting, and hands-on work with heat pumps and installation.
Ability to work and reach targets independently.
Problem-solving mindset.
Good written and verbal communication skills in English.
Preferred skills
Written and verbal communication skills in Swedish.
Certified electrician
Knowledge in specific standards for household appliances.
Degree in physics or electronics.
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "9 to 5" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore we recognize your contribution with
competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bosch Thermoteknik AB
(org.nr 556262-9062)
Hjälmarydsvägen 8 (visa karta
)
573 38 TRANÅS Jobbnummer
9546676