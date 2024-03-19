EMC Certification Engineer, Gothenburg
Qamcom Research And Technology AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qamcom Research And Technology AB i Göteborg
, Karlstad
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Qamcom is growing and we are looking for talented EMC Engineers to join Qamcom in Gothenburg!
Qamcom is a knowledge-based tech company in hardware, software, and system development. By uniting research, technology, and business development, we create innovative solutions that goes beyond technology and impact people's lives and society as a whole.
About the role
In the role as EMC Engineer you will have the responsibility of working closely with our customers helping them with design, test and regulatory issues to prepare products for the market. At Qamcom you will join a medium sized team with colleagues that have much experience in their field. You will also work in our lab where we have a lot of different instruments. right now, we are building an EMC chamber to perform tests on radar and radiowaves as well as electro magnetic tests.
Responsibilities
• Calculations and simulations of electromagnetic fields
• Measurements in the field and in Qamcoms laboratory
• Development and construction of electronics and systems.
• Develop prototypes
• Work closely with our customers in EMC related questions and develop their systems
• Lead and plan EMC related projects with tests, Requirements specification, certification and more
Who are you?
To succeed in this role we believe you have post secondary education in electronics or relevant field and at least 6 years of working experience where you have worked both practical and theoretical with EMC. You see yourself as a professional that is self-sufficient where you can identify and solve problems on your own.
• Experience from component selection
• Experience from working in a laboratory
• Experience from working close to customers.
• Knowledge of electrical safety such as ROHS and low and high voltage
Qamcom offers
• A cohort of senior engineers as colleagues across three sites in Sweden, plus two international locations
• A well equipped lab with many different instruments
• Flexible working hours and the possibility to work from home when appropriate
• An organisation with a slimmer decision-making process built on trust and personal responsibility.
• Comprehensive insurance program (pension, long sickness benefits, etc)
• Shortening of work time (ATK dagar)
• Opportunity to invest in Qamcom (shareholder)
• A generous parental leave (90% of the salary)
• Wellness policy (up to 5000 SEK/year)
• Leasing of a bicycle (benefit value up to 3000 SEK/year)
• Option for a company car (deducted from the gross salary)
• Yearly bonus
• Annual trips with colleagues from all sites
About Qamcom
Qamcom has the ambition to make an impact and create value through technology.
We have a greatly diverse assortment of high-profile in-house product development projects and external assignments across different industries and with many different goals and purposes. The common denominator is the technical edge of our projects and that we join our customers early in the problem solving or product development cycle and often take a project the whole way from a blank paper to a complete product or solution ready for commercial deployment.
Being an expert at Qamcom typically means that you enjoy solving challenging technical problems and strive to evolve both personally and professionally. All Qamcom experts have a background including at least 6 years of relevant industrial experience or a technical PhD education.
Apply as soon as possible. Evaluation of candidates will be made continuously. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qamcom Research And Technology AB
(org.nr 556795-8003), https://www.qamcom.com/ Arbetsplats
Qamcom Research and Technology Kontakt
Adam Troedsson adam.troedsson@qamcom.se 0702017039 Jobbnummer
8551676