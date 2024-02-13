Embryologist
Västerås IVF AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2024-02-13
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Västerås IVF AB i Västerås
Now, there is a great opportunity for a , full-time position at our clinic in Västerås. Are you our new colleague and embryologist at Västerås IVF.
A great opportunity
This is an exciting and rare opportunity. We are a rapidly expanding clinic, which gives you a unique position for personal development. And you will work closely with highly skilled embryologist.
Your role
We are looking for a dedicated embryologist with a strong commitment to quality and safety.You are a highly motivated embryologist, with a passion for improving the success rates for our couples. The post is ideally suited for you with at least 3 years of hands on clinical experience. You need to be up-to-date with the latest advances in clinical embryology, and aim for the highest level of quality in every task you undertake. A desire for constant improvement is a must.
You should ideally be in Europe and/or have European citizenship. You must have excellent interpersonal skills, be a team player and be able to work independently.
A brand new lab
Last year we built a brand new state-of-the art lab built by specialist in IVF lab construction. We have equipped the lab with a dedicated ventilation system including the innovative Life Aire technology ror the removal of VOCs to make sure the air is as clean as possible. Our lab are highly equipped and run using the latest technology.
You will be working alongside our highly competent embryologist, and also enjoy the benefits of colleagues focused on quality management. This position requires collaborating with physicians and other medical providers by providing expert care and service for fertility treatments.
Key Responsibilities:
• Perform all clinical embryology and andrology duties following appropriate training and competency assessment.
• Participate in laboratory maintenance tasks and assist in validation within the laboratory.
• Assist in the management and maintenance of laboratory equipment.
• Oversee the procurement of laboratory products and services.
• Adhere to all standard operation procedures.
• Inform patients of treatment options, and treatment outcomes and discuss the implications.
• Meet laboratory key Performance Indexes for all critical laboratory tasks.
• Assist in the implementation of decisions regarding the embryology area.
Qualifications and experiences
• Life sciences degree
• PhD or Masters in reproductive science is preferred.
• At least 3 years of hands-on clinical embryology experience
• A willingness to learn Swedish -relevant language skills are considered positive (e.g. understanding Scandinavian language).
Salary: based on experience.
Preferably full time.
To learn more about our company and culture, visit here : www.vasterasivf.se
Interested applicants should submit a CV, cover letter and lab performance indicators. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-01
E-post: info@vasterasivf.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "embryologist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Västerås IVF AB
(org.nr 559308-0970)
Norra Källgatan 16-18 (visa karta
)
722 11 VÄSTERÅS Kontakt
Lana Joelsson info@vasterasivf.se Jobbnummer
8468499