Embeddeed Software Developer

PVZ Elektronik AB is a small consultant company located in Delsbo, Hälsingland. The company provides development services in system and hardware design mainly for sensors and instrumentation. To both meet increasing demand from our customers and implement ideas on our product line we are looking for an embedded software developer with a cross-functional mindset (HW-SW-test) to work with
Design, development, integration, and debugging of embedded software for sensors and instrumentation.
Documentation and support for customers.
Support/participation in HW development.
Requirements:
Good knowledge of English in both speech and writing. Reading technical documentation, writing technical reports and specifications, and communicating with colleagues and customers.
Relevant experience from development on embedded systems.
C programming skills.
Interest and/or experience in one or several of the following fields are desirable:
Experience with version control software.
Programming in Assembler, Python.
Experience with open-source RTOS.
Understanding and experience in analog electronics.
Understanding and experience in systems with embedded processors.
Practical skills in electronic and physical value measurements.
Practical skills in electronic hardware debugging.
Experience in development of communication systems.
Experience of work according to ISO9001 requirements.
Knowledge of production processes in electronics, plastics handling, and tooling. Så ansöker du
