Embedded Test & Validation Engineer
2023-06-05
Hi! Do you want to be part of our technological journey towards electrification, development of autonomous vehicles and much more? Are you also on the look-out for new and exciting opportunities? Then you are the perfect match for us!
What we offer you:
Every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today at ALTEN. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances, and wellness grants.
Your role as Embedded Test & Validation Engineer:
As a Test & Validation Engineer within Automotive you will be involved within the entire software validation process in areas such as powertrain, battery management systems etc. You will also be responsible in performing functional testing using Manual and automated methods. You will be involved in tasks such as:
Analyzing functions and requirements
Creating test specification
Developing test cases and test framework
Building automation infrastructure
Performing the test cases and regression tests either manually
Testbench, in a simulated environment or with the use of test automation
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for both Junior as well as more Senior engineers. Depending on your background and interest the role can vary from test & validation to also include technical lead. Having a genuine and deep interest and experience with development and testing of embedded systems is something we value highly. We see that you have:
Experience of embedded testing
Knowledge of C++ and generic development tools commonly used in a Linux environment
Experience of Python and ideally used Robot framework
Well knowledge in written as well as spoken English
If you don't already have experience we want you to be motivated to learn about this:
Functional Safety
Cyber Security
ASPICE
We handle the applications on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to contact us today!
About ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
