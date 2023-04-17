Embedded test & valdation engineer to Västerås/Örebro
2023-04-17
Hi! Do you want to be part of our technological journey towards electrification, development of autonomous vehicles and much more? Are you also on the look-out for new and exciting opportunities? Then you are the perfect match for us!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities,development and togetherness.
ALTEN operates in several different industries,having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN.Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTENand ALTEN Sportsyou will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart.AtALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
YOUR ROLE AS EMBEDDED TEST & VALIDATION ENGINEER
As an Embedded Test & Validation Engineer you will be involved within the entire software validation and verification process in areas such as automotive, defence, powertrain, energy and electrification, battery management systems, etc. You will also be responsible in performing functional testing using Manual and automated methods. You will be involved in tasks such as:
Analyzing functions and requirements
Creating test specification
Developing test cases and test framework
Setting up and managing test pipelines
Performing the test cases and regression tests either manually or automatically
Testbench, in a simulated environment or with the use of test automation.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
We are looking for both experienced developers as well as more Senior engineers. Depending on your background and interest the role can vary from functional testing, test validation & integration to also include management such as technical lead. Having a genuine interest and experience with development of embedded systems is also something we emphasize.
We do also see that you have experience in the following:
Test & validation within embedded systems
Matlab/Simulink
Python, Java
CAN, CANalyzer
CAPL
Setting up test bench
Meriting:
HIL and/or SIL
Knowledge of Jenkins or Selenium
CI/CD
ISTBQ-certification
Submit your application today -
WE BELIEVE IN GROWING TOGETHER!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 54,000 employees in over 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors,such as Automotive, Telecom, Industry, Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Life Science. In Sweden, we are over 1400 committed employees with 11 offices in 10 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fourthyear in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen 2023, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
