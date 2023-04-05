Embedded Systems Engineer
EMBEDDED SYSTEMS ENGINEER : GÖTEBORG
We are currently seeking an experienced Embedded Systems Engineer with a focus on AUTOSAR for our team. As an embedded engineer, you will be responsible for developing and implementing embedded systems for automotive applications.
Responsibilities:
Design, develop and test software for embedded systems using AUTOSAR methodology and basic software modules such as BSWM, ECUM, OS, RTE.
Manage requirements and use tools such as IBM Doors for requirement management.
Work with Model Based System Engineering (Harmony) and EAST_ADL methodology to develop software systems.
Adhere to ISO26262 standards for functional safety in part 3 and 4.
Use software architecture tools such as IBM Rational Rhapsody (AUTOSAR profile) and system engineering tools such as Meta edit+ to develop and test software systems.
Work with agile as well as V model development methods.
Use IDEs such as IAR and Keil for embedded software development.
Use IDEs such as IAR and Keil for embedded software development.
Manage work using tools such as JIRA and Confluence.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering and Control or Communication.
Several years of experience in embedded systems engineering and AUTOSAR methodology.
Experience with C and C++ programming for automotive electrical systems.
Familiarity with Vector and SystemWeaver.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Ability to work independently and within a team.
If you are a highly self-motivated and diligent individual looking for new challenges in embedded systems engineering, we encourage you to apply.
