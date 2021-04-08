Embedded Systems Development - Scania Main Systems - Scania CV AB - Byggjobb i Södertälje
Embedded Systems Development - Scania Main Systems
Scania CV AB / Byggjobb / Södertälje
2021-04-08
Visa alla byggjobb i Södertälje, Salem, Ekerö, Nykvarn
Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
Are you looking for your next career challenge? Then YOU should join one of our teams for accelerated success.
We now have several open positions for you who have the interest to work within the area of embedded systems. We are looking for employees with different personalities, experiences and backgrounds to suit our different work tasks.
As a Scania employee you have an almost endless variety of future professional development opportunities, great colleagues and within Main Systems you will have the possibility to be part of, and shape, our future journey.
We welcome experienced engineers as well as recently graduated applicants - the available positions are adaptable. We also encourage persons who want to broaden their perspective with multiple skills, in our quest for true T-shaped teams.
Despite the difficulties we are faced with around the globe, our industry is changing to a new normal state with no going back. You can honestly even say that the change is now accelerating. Autonomous, Connected and Electrified will have an increasingly impact on our products as well as our way of working. It opens up endless new opportunities. At the section Main System we embrace the challenge to continue contributing to the Scania success within this new environment, and we like to be in the forefront of this change.
With us you will be part of a community of equally skilled and passionate engineers that work closely together in their respective teams. Agile is a cornerstone in our way of working and we continuously improve for increased speed and customer satisfaction, by balancing new learnings with proven success factors.
You will have the possibility to grow your network within Scania as well as internationally together with our allies and suppliers. Our development sprints include all activities from requirement handling to in vehicle testing, through stages of testing and simulations.
We develop embedded systems and functions, ranging all the way from platform SW to advanced driver assistant systems. Together we have the responsibility for the central control units in our trucks and busses, and it is within those systems our SW will contribute to our continuous success and ability to navigate through times of change.
Positions
- Platform SW developer C/C++ with solid ARM, Linux, RTOS and Ethernet competence.
- Simulation tool developer
- Advanced driver assistance functions developer
- Sensor fusion developer
- Embedded software developer C
- SW architect
Your profile
As a person you love being part of a team with a common goal, where you are challenged by new situations and problems. You are curious, open minded and eager to share your experience with the team, as well as grow your own expertise.
You have a B.Sc. or M.Sc in the fields of embedded systems, mechatronics, computer science, electronics, or relevant work experience. However, your attitude, mindset and personality is of equal importance.
Further information
For additional information about the position please contact:
Fredrik Stenson - Senior Manager Head of ESM 08-55389663
Maja Winstrand-Lyman - Head of Central Coordination ESMC 08-55370274
Anders Sundström - Head of Driver Assistance Functions ESMD 08-55386144
Johan Marnetoft - Head of SW Platform & Tools ESMP 08-55354095
Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as company car, mutual bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service from Stockholm City, via Liljeholmen to Södertälje, called Scania Job Express.
Application
Welcome with your application at latest 2nd of May. Your application should include your CV, cover letter and copies of any certificates.
We will interview interesting candidates continuously.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Scania CV AB
Jobbnummer
5679691
Sökord
Scania CV AB / Byggjobb / Södertälje
2021-04-08
Visa alla byggjobb i Södertälje, Salem, Ekerö, Nykvarn
Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
Are you looking for your next career challenge? Then YOU should join one of our teams for accelerated success.
We now have several open positions for you who have the interest to work within the area of embedded systems. We are looking for employees with different personalities, experiences and backgrounds to suit our different work tasks.
As a Scania employee you have an almost endless variety of future professional development opportunities, great colleagues and within Main Systems you will have the possibility to be part of, and shape, our future journey.
We welcome experienced engineers as well as recently graduated applicants - the available positions are adaptable. We also encourage persons who want to broaden their perspective with multiple skills, in our quest for true T-shaped teams.
Despite the difficulties we are faced with around the globe, our industry is changing to a new normal state with no going back. You can honestly even say that the change is now accelerating. Autonomous, Connected and Electrified will have an increasingly impact on our products as well as our way of working. It opens up endless new opportunities. At the section Main System we embrace the challenge to continue contributing to the Scania success within this new environment, and we like to be in the forefront of this change.
With us you will be part of a community of equally skilled and passionate engineers that work closely together in their respective teams. Agile is a cornerstone in our way of working and we continuously improve for increased speed and customer satisfaction, by balancing new learnings with proven success factors.
You will have the possibility to grow your network within Scania as well as internationally together with our allies and suppliers. Our development sprints include all activities from requirement handling to in vehicle testing, through stages of testing and simulations.
We develop embedded systems and functions, ranging all the way from platform SW to advanced driver assistant systems. Together we have the responsibility for the central control units in our trucks and busses, and it is within those systems our SW will contribute to our continuous success and ability to navigate through times of change.
Positions
- Platform SW developer C/C++ with solid ARM, Linux, RTOS and Ethernet competence.
- Simulation tool developer
- Advanced driver assistance functions developer
- Sensor fusion developer
- Embedded software developer C
- SW architect
Your profile
As a person you love being part of a team with a common goal, where you are challenged by new situations and problems. You are curious, open minded and eager to share your experience with the team, as well as grow your own expertise.
You have a B.Sc. or M.Sc in the fields of embedded systems, mechatronics, computer science, electronics, or relevant work experience. However, your attitude, mindset and personality is of equal importance.
Further information
For additional information about the position please contact:
Fredrik Stenson - Senior Manager Head of ESM 08-55389663
Maja Winstrand-Lyman - Head of Central Coordination ESMC 08-55370274
Anders Sundström - Head of Driver Assistance Functions ESMD 08-55386144
Johan Marnetoft - Head of SW Platform & Tools ESMP 08-55354095
Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as company car, mutual bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service from Stockholm City, via Liljeholmen to Södertälje, called Scania Job Express.
Application
Welcome with your application at latest 2nd of May. Your application should include your CV, cover letter and copies of any certificates.
We will interview interesting candidates continuously.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Scania CV AB
Jobbnummer
5679691
Sökord