Embedded Systems Developer (Digital Key)
2026-01-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a team in the automotive industry working within the digital key domain, where the phone becomes the primary key to the car. The assignment focuses on embedded software that uses UWB localization data and other inputs to anticipate user approach and prepare the vehicle-enabling a seamless, secure customer experience. The scope also includes secure NFC card access and digital key functionality in an embedded environment.
Job DescriptionWrite maintainable, clean, and efficient production code in C (low-power AUTOSAR nodes) and C++ (high-power nodes)
Analyze approach data and develop classification algorithm(s) for approach prediction
Maintain high code quality through code reviews, unit testing, static code analysis, and continuous integration
Develop and maintain software build and delivery pipelines
Create automated integration tests in Python using Robot Framework
Contribute to secure access solutions, including NFC card access and digital key features
RequirementsSeveral years of experience in embedded software development
Professional experience in C
Experience with version control using Git (or similar)
Confidence in performing code reviews and writing unit tests
Relevant education (BSc or higher) or equivalent professional experience
Swedish B driver's license
Nice to haveProfessional experience in C++
Experience writing code according to MISRA guidelines
Experience with Python, Jenkins, Gerrit, Robot Framework, SonarQube, CMake, and compilers
Knowledge of optimization and classification algorithms
Experience working with encrypted and authenticated data
Automotive industry experience
Understanding of radio and wireless technologies
Application
