Embedded Systems Developer
2023-06-02
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.We are looking for an experienced software developer to join us in the Driver Display Application team at Driver Systems - Embedded Software & Functions department.
If you are dedicated to developing functionality directly noticeable by our drivers, like to be able to easily see the result of your work in vehicles, and feel excited about creating a product together with your team in a bigger context, you are the one we are looking for!
As a member of our team, you will develop our next-generation Instrument Cluster, making sure that our drivers can efficiently use the many functions of our vehicles.
Together we extend the value of our products through SW.
About the job
We in the team are responsible for the implementation of business logic for driver notifications, icons, menu pages, settings, and other driver display functionality. We gather and translate requirements to code. We create and maintain the interface to neighbouring teams, in other words, we supply GUI layer with information and work closely together with platform teams to ensure that they supply the base layer information we need.
We take pride in writing efficient code and encourage creative solutions while striving for automation.
Since we do high-level development of functionality that is directly affecting our drivers we also work close to the physical product. This is done by using riggs and vehicles to validate our solutions, giving you an opportunity to experience firsthand what our customers experience and gaining a thorough understanding of our products.
Our biggest challenge in near future is getting the product ready for customer introduction at Scania. Contributing to our Scania purpose, we will as an example work on improving the driver display interactions for our electrified vehicles to ensure they are fit for purpose and making use of the new technical possibilities of our system.
About the team
Our team consists of a Product Owner, a Scrum Master, and Developers. We are a mix of people working from different parts of the world, both Scania employees and employees at development partners. If you enjoy meeting with different personalities and nationalities this is a perfect spot for you. We need you with the ability to create engagement in the team and help us focus on our joint delivery, cultivating your leadership skills.
About you
Skills that will enable you to succeed in the role and team
• You have about 3-5 years of working with C++. Preferably within the embedded field.
• You are familiar with working in Linux environment. Preferably have an understanding of QNX.
• You have a University or higher education degree in an area such as computer science, embedded systems, electrical engineering, or similar
• You are a team player while taking responsibility for your own work.
• You are proficient in English, both written and spoken
Skills that will make you stand out
• You have previous experience with the Adaptive Autosar platform
• You know QML
• You have experience or interest in automated code generation.
• You are familiar with our toolset, for example; Eclipse, Git, Jira, Confluence, DaVinci, Polarion
• You have a driver's license for heavy vehicles (Swedish C-level)
Scania offers
We offer a dynamic, agile and collaborative environment where your knowledge and skills are highly valued. You will be encouraged to take initiative and dare to try new things as part of an agile and empowered development team.
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include a mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension and flexible working hours.
Welcome with your application!
If this sounds interesting and you want to know more, please contact Åsa Nylander, Group manager, +46 700831917
Attach CV and grades. For this position, there is no need to write a personal letter. Instead, you will be asked a few questions connected to this position.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
