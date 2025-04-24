Embedded System Engineer - Combustion Engines
2025-04-24
We are looking for a "Embedded System Engineer - Combustion Engines" for a global company in Huskvarna.
Start is ASAP, 7 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment Description:
As a Systems Engineer in the R&D department, you will play a key role in the development and maintenance of advanced motor controller systems for 2-stroke petrol engines.
Your responsibilities will include project planning and coordination, leading a cross-functional team, and overseeing technical progress.
You will serve as the main point of contact for subcontractors, ensuring effective collaboration and alignment with project goals.
Additionally, you will maintain close communication with other internal teams to ensure seamless integration of and successful development outcomes.
Examples of Work Tasks:
Planning and follow up of task for a cross-functional team
Leading a team with, SW/HW and mechatronic resources
Subcontractor meetings regarding hardware deliveries
Contact with other teams regarding issues related to their components
Help team with practical task (testing/send packages)
Required skills:
Leadership skills
SW knowledge (C-language)
HW knowledge
Agile ways of working
JIRA
Combustions experience preferred
Working Language Swedish & English
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Huskvarna. Start is ASAP, 7 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11 Jobbnummer
