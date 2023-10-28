Embedded System Developer C/C++ (Automotive)
2023-10-28
We are now looking for a Senior Software Engineer (Embedded System) for our client.
Volvo Cars is looking for a Senior Software Engineer for Suspension in-house project.
Everything Volvo Cars does starts with people
The human-centric focus is what makes Volvo cars different from all other car companies, and it's at the heart of everything they create. If you want to join them in the mission to make people's lives less complicated, they offer you a chance to grow together with talented people who want to make a true difference.
What Volvo Cars offers
Exciting roll as software developer developing software in C/C++ for active chassis functions. They are now looking for a Software Developer to strengthen the team. The teams are cross functional and working with the full software stack development, developing control algorithms for functions and all tool chains needed for the development to achieve the best active chassis functions for vehicles.
What you will do
• Working in in-house software team that develops software for Suspension system in both Suspension ECU and Central ECU of the vehicle.
• You will work closely with other developers, test engineers, system engineers, safety engineers and may take cross-function tasks depends on the need of the project.
• Your main responsibility is to develop application software in C++ and middle ware in C.
Required competences:
• At least 5 years experience in C++ (11 or 14)
• At least 5 years experience in C (90 or 99)
• At least 5 years experience in real time embedded system development
• Having experience in Automotive industry
• Having experience working with Autosar
• Having knowledge of Automotive communication protocol: Can, Ethernet.
• Ability to work in multi-cultural environment
• Good at initiating communication when needed
Preferred competences:
• If you can share with us side projects, or open source software that you have contributed to.
• Suspension knowledge
• Having experience working with Agile software development method
Language: English (proficient)
Do you fit the profile?
For you to fully enjoy this opportunity, Volvo Cars believes that you are a motivated and self-driven software developer that would like to take initiative to improve product. You embrace teamwork, collaboration and are eager to learn and develop new competences. Experience from working in the automotive industry especially in the vehicle dynamics arena is a clear advantage to succeed in this role.
Due to high urgency of this contract, we recommend applying if your availability status does not exceed 2 weeks and you are already in the EU, as it will significantly reduce timing for the required formalities.
We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eccoci AB
(org.nr 556948-1350), https://eccoci.se Arbetsplats
Eccoci Kontakt
Galyna Daniel galyna.daniel@eccoci.se Jobbnummer
8223586