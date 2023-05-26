Embedded System Designer / Architect
Nexer AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-05-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Kungsbacka
, Alingsås
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Requirements
We are looking for a Embedded System Designer/Architect We are looking for someone who has experience working with automotive embedded systems, requirements, testing. In this role you have, among other things, contact with several different stakeholders, developers and system engineers and works to ensure the functionality of the design and meet the deadline. This requires that you as a person are communicative and find it fun to interact with different people in everyday life. Furthermore, you need to have the ability to delegate tasks to colleagues in order to balance your daily work. It is of great advantage if you have experience with one of the following, CANoe, Autosar, Jira or similar. We would also like for you to have some knowledge of electrical systems and/or electrical architecture as well as programming languages such as C++ or Python.
Nexer as an employer
At Nexer, we think that every new idea, every innovation and new acquaintance is a promise of a better future. For you, for our customers and for the world we live in.
The future is not a distant dream, it is created by the actions we do today. At Nexer, you get the opportunity to dream big, think smart and make sure things really happen. We take visionary ideas and create concrete strategies. We use technology as a tool for progress and find new ways to communicate.
We work value-driven and put our heart into everything we do. You get close to those who make decisions and you can always be involved and influence. If you work at Nexer, you get a strong employer with an international presence and great opportunities to develop.
Application
You are welcome to submit your application below. Unfortunately, we do not have the opportunity to receive applications via e-mail, but if you have questions about the service or Nexer, please contact Sugandh Agarwal at Sugandh.Agarwal@nexergroup.com
. We accept applications on an ongoing basis, so do not wait to apply!
More about Nexer
We lead the change and constantly strive to find new technical solutions. If there is a smarter way to do something, we will find it. We challenge ourselves every day to think outside the box and help our customers to always be one step ahead. Services in digitization, IT and R&D provide increased customer value and growth for organizations in both the Swedish and global markets. We have also been named Microsoft Country Partner of the Year in Sweden and Brazil - twice.
Our great community involvement in Star for Life, My Life, Pink Programming and the Code Center also gives you as an employee the opportunity to make a real difference.
Nexer is entrepreneurial and has over 2800 experts in strategy, technology and communication. We are located in nine countries and in more than 20 locations in Sweden. Nexer is part of the Danir Group and was previously called Sigma IT. Ersättning
Fixed Monthly Salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer AB
(org.nr 556451-9345), https://nexergroup.com Kontakt
Albin Ljungquist albin.ljungquist@nexergroup.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nexer AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7822538