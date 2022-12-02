Embedded SW developer, C++
2022-12-02
We are looking for an Embedded SW developer, C++ for one of our renowned customers working in Telecom sector. We are looking for a software developer with working experience in embedded software development.
• Qualities that we value highly in this team are strong communication and collaboration skills . You should also have experience in problem solving and in taking lead in different tasks.
• The team systemizes, craft and test the software on the Radio Units and take joint responsibility for all team tasks. We are working with product development in C++ and the functional testing is done in Java.
What you will do
Work in a cross-functional team with responsibility from pre-study to release and customer acceptance for new functionality
Drive SW development and maintenance in C++ in a complex system architecture with SW and HW components
Take in a sophisticated system as well as fix difficult problems
Contribute with competence in Software system design, Architecture principles and Test automation
Mentor and support other developers.
You will bring
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical or Electronic Engineering or Wireless Communication or equivalent, otherwise experience of 3GPP L1 or software defined radio is a plus.
At least 3 years of overall experience in SW development and architecture
Competence and experience in programming using object-oriented languages C++ and Java.
Knowledge of embedded and/or real-time software
Understanding of git, continuous integration, test, product integration and troubleshooting skills
Knowledge of product development and product lifecycle management
Excellent written and verbal communication skills Ersättning
