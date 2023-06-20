Embedded SW Application Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Embedded SW Application Engineer - Exhaust After Treatment System Control
Do you want to be a part of creating the next generation of control strategies for Volvo Group? Do you want to reduce the environmental impact from the transport industry both short term and long term? Would you like to work in great teams with competent and helpful colleagues?
What do we do?
Emission Aftertreatment (EATS) Systems control within Powertrain Engineering, is looking for a skilled SW application engineer to develop new and maintain controls functionalities in an embedded SW environment. Our group EATS control, is responsible for all the software functions in the EATS (Exhaust After Treatment System). With new concepts, new CO2-demands and emission legislation, our group develops new innovative emission control solutions. We are accountable for the lifecycle management of our products, from advanced engineering, through product development into the maintenance phase.
Our work is to find innovative solutions for our new low emission challenges. The work involves the entire chain; from early concept development with new innovative control strategies, but we also use classic control and incremental improvements to maintain and improve our functionality in our production fleet. We are only at the beginning of our knowledge curve regarding predictive maintenance, utilizing pre-view information and developing functions and features based on data-analytics.
A working day can be both software development in front of the computer, as well as driving a truck, testing your developed functionality! We work in agile teams of 5-7 colleagues with complementary skills committed for a common purpose. Every team plan their work in 3 week sprints and deliver solutions together as a team. We mostly use the graphical programing tool like Matlab, Simulink and Targetlink, and compliment with python and C-coding.
Responsibilities and tasks will be:
Analyze and design EATS control strategies
Implement and verify EATS control strategies
Participate in system engineering work supporting the EATS product, together with calibration-engineers and hardware-system-design groups.
Assess, provide feedback and develop procedures and processes, e.g. for automated and manual verification tests or for software function development
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you need to be a team player and a problem solver. You are communicative, have good technical skills and are curious about learning new things. As a person we believe that you have a solution and result oriented attitude, but also with the ability to act with authority and set directions.
To be able to take on this challenge successfully we believe that you will possess the following skills and competencies:
Master or Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Mechatronics, Applied physics or comparable
C, Matlab, Python, Simulink/Targetlink
Experience in embedded software development environment
As a part of a global organization, it is important to be fluent in English, both spoken and written
What can we offer you?
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment in a team with a nice attitude where we nudge each other but accept mistakes and take good care of each other. To improve our capabilities to be able to work more efficient we constantly aim to learn new skills. What is perhaps most important is that you will work on developing products that contribute to a sustainable future.
Curious? Want to join the team?
Send your application as soon as possible. We'd love to hear from you and don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions!
Koothuparambil Greeshma, Group Manager EATS Controlgreeshma.koothuparambil@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
7901091