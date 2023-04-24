Embedded SW Application Engineer
2023-04-24
Embedded SW Application Engineer - On-board diagnostics
Do you want to be part of an innovative team and work together toward a clean future? If you thrive in leading change and like to work in cross-functional teams, then we are hoping you want to join our team.
What do we do?
Combustion Diagnostic Group is responsible for developing diagnostic strategies for combustion-related functions (fuel injection, air loop, cooling, and lubrication) for heavy-duty engines for the complete Volvo Group.
We have many interesting challenges in front of us to develop diagnostic and monitoring strategies to comply with different emission legislations. We work according to agile principles in cross-functional teams. The teams work with the development of software design, implementation, and verification of OBD functions. Verification is performed in SIL, and HIL as well as on the engine or in vehicles. We are responsible for the entire development chain from early project phases to maintenance.
We plan our work according to agile principles, where each team plans its activities in sprints and delivers solutions together as a team. You are encouraged to take on tasks of your own as soon as possible, with support from experienced colleagues. We strive to have an open and honest environment within the teams, where it is easy to ask each other for support when needed. The tasks can be either part of a larger long-term project or short tasks to improve products currently in production. We work in a global and diverse organization in close cooperation with agile teams and other sites (Lyon (France), Curitiba). We use model-based design and the development and version control tools are mainly Matlab, Simulink, Targetlink, Git, and Jira.
Who are you?
You enjoy working in teams as well as individually. You like to take have and take responsibility. You are proactive and have the drive to deliver results.
MSc Engineering or similar qualification
Around 2-5+ years of experience with SW development
Experience in embedded SW developement
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Experience in working in agile teams
What can we offer you?
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment with experienced colleagues which will give you valuable experience for future development within Volvo Group. We recognize the importance of valuing diversity as a key to our current and future business success. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. Teamwork, energy, passion, and respect for the individual are key values for us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
Curious, and have some questions? Call us!
Does this sound like your next challenge? Apply for the position in the job link. Applications and CVs are only accepted through the job link.
If you have question's regarding the role, please get in touch with the hiring manager,
Midhun Chathoth, Manager Combustion Diagnostics, Phone: +46 765534675
