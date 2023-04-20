Embedded Software Verification Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-04-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Thermal Management is a department/sub-technology stream within Volvo Group Trucks Technology with the responsibility for developing optimized cab climate and vehicle cooling and heating systems for all truck brands within the Volvo Group. As an embedded software verification engineer you will join our Base Input/Output Software team which is responsible for developing optimized cab climate and all vehicle cooling- and heating systems. We work with software that is the link between the control algorithm and the different hardware components involved to make the Thermal Management system work in trucks.
With us, you will have the opportunity to verify software used for all technologies such as Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Fuel Cells (FCs) for all Trucks brands in the Volvo group. We are also in the Volvo Group now embarking on a journey to modernize our electrical system architecture which is also a major technology shift. We are looking for both experienced verification engineers as well as more junior ones to join us with a few years' experience, most important is that you are committed to software quality and to lifelong learning.
In this role, you will report to Linda Wickell - Group Manager, Thermal Management Input/Output Software.
What will you do?
You will work with providing efficient verification, quick verification feedback loop, high quality reporting (coverage, problem reports etc.) and team performance evaluation and improvement. Our vision is to be a laboratory for improved and innovative verification methods. As a verification engineer, you will be working with hands-on testing on trucks and rigs and developing scripts for automation.
Responsible for Release/Regression/System and End to End Testing.
Creating test strategy, test plan, test scope according to the project.
Identify the testing environment/test data based on the needs.
Create or update manual or automation test cases.
Execute test cases in different test environments (trucks, rigs, simulation models, etc.) and reporting.
Evaluate the effectiveness of the test effort and based on that propose and drive improvements to the test process
Implement innovative solutions regarding verification tools and processes, including identifying further possibilities for automation.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a good mix of people with different profiles, but common for all in the team is that you need to have excellent communication skills and thrive in cooperation with others. We need you to engage in making us better and you need to be open with both what you can help others with as well as what you need to learn, so we can grow together as a team.
We believe you are a person with a quality and customer mindset and take real interest in how the software is used and what is needed for it to work in a vehicle. You are structured in your work and like to analyze problems.
Relevant Experience:
Experience in embedded software verification, preferably from the automotive industry
Knowledge of LIN, CAN, and Ethernet communication
Experience with Vector toolchain and especially CANalyzer and CANoe.
Experience with HIL testing and vehicle testing
Good knowledge of software programming languages like C# and Python
Meritorious to have:
Knowledge of truck electrical architecture
International and multi-cultural experience with a global organization
Experience with JIRA, Confluence, power BI and requirement tools
Applicants shall have a B.Sc/ M.Sc. degree in Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering, Mechatronics, Control Systems, or similar.
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
About Volvo Group
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment, and financial services make modern life possible.
We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
If you would like to know more about the position, you are welcome to contact:
Linda Wickell - Group Manager, Thermal Management Input/Output Software - linda.wickell@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
7683941