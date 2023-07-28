Embedded Software Test Engineer / Quality Assurance Engineer
2023-07-28
About Client:
Our customer is a company whose offerings include products and services related to locks, doors, gates, and entrance automation. Related products and services include controlling access and confirming identities with keys, cards, tags, mobile, and biometric identity verification systems.
Assignment Description and Requirements:
As an Embedded Software Test Engineer, you will take ownership in assessing the embedded software through automated testing using different tools such as robotic arms and data acquisition instruments. Developing test plans and test cases, analyzing requirements, building test systems, Continuous Integration (CI), fault tracing, and debugging are a natural part of your role.
You will also:
* Perform fault tracing and debugging for embedded systems.
* Document and create overviews of test coverage and defects.
* Diagnose, communicate, and propose corrective solutions to ensure quality and performance.
* Assess and escalate bugs and concerns of complex test findings to development teams.
* Work closely with QA Engineers and Embedded Software Developers to build effective strategies and test plans.
* Work with other cross-functional teams to ensure embedded aspects of the system is fully functional and free from defects.
REQUIREMENTS:
We are looking for someone who:
* Proven industry experience in embedded software testing, from unit test to system integration test and CI.
* Working knowledge with tests and measurements on physical hardware and firmware.
* Solid experience with C/C++, Python, Robot Framework, Linux
* Fluent in English (written and verbal).
* Labview knowledge
NOTE - MANDATORY requirement! Start date: ASAP
Both Junior and Senior levels are of interest for this assignment.
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would love to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
