Embedded Software Manager

Are you skilled within embedded system development and ready for the next step in your career? Do you want to work with smart and engaged colleagues enabling the world's best photographers to turn their ambitions into reality? Join Profoto's highly skilled team and develop world leading lighting products!
What we are looking for
Profoto is looking for an Embedded SW Manager to join Profoto's R&D department that is developing premium and high-end products, keeping the technical leadership in our top-end market segment. The optimal candidate wants to combine technical expertise with leadership, and manage the team of embedded developers, and actively contribute in both research- and product development projects.
Key responsibilities
Hire, nurture and develop the department as well as the competence of the individuals
Ensure quality of deliveries and ways of working
Follow and evaluate relevant trends related to technology, processes, working methods and tools
Work cross functional with relevant departments to achieve common targets
Plan and control the cost of the department according to the Profoto process
Take the lead in the design of our future system architecture
Work closely with our hardware developers to optimize the system solution
As R&D Embedded SW manager you will be part of the R&D management group and report to the Vice President R&D
Requirements
For this role it is essential that you have a strong technical interest and experience of embedded software and app development, in addition to:
Relevant Master of Science degree or higher
Previous leadership experience
Deep hands-on relevant experience within product development
Knowledge on a senior level within embedded systems
Fluent in English, spoken and written
Your profile
Excellent teamwork skills
Enjoy working in a fast-paced environment with high achieving coworkers
Take pride in delivering high quality
Can do attitude and eager to take initiatives and ownership
Action oriented worth a strong sense of urgency
Want to join Profoto - The Light Shaping Company?
If you feel you have what it takes to become the R&D Software manager, please send an application with your CV, personal letter, and education records from university and high school grades. Interviews will take place on a continuous basis, so please apply today!
What we offer
Innovation has secured our position as the leading choice for the world's best photographers. So, our culture is creative, entrepreneurial, forward thinking and agile. That's why we're looking for the very best and the very brightest to help make us better. Talented and driven people who are keen to enter a growing and fast-paced environment where responsibility is given early.
We are committed to growth and we want our people to grow with us. To achieve this we offer an ambitious, high quality and demanding culture where we value to have fun together as we build a world class company with a premium brand. We strongly believe and therefore offer our employees freedom and trust, coaching leadership and strong individual development.
