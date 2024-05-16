Embedded Software Leader - Propulsion Systems
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues at Powertrain Engineering Driveline
The Powertrain Engineering Sweden organization has the full Product platform responsibility for the Heavy-Duty Engines and Transmissions that equip all brands of Volvo Group worldwide.
At Powertrain Engineering we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We engineer products and solutions for components, systems and complete powertrains, covering advanced engineering of future technologies, product development and maintenance of products in production.
We develop top quality engineering, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using a range of new tools, including Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence.
The Driveline department is responsible to design, test and deliver a diverse range of products, systems and software that make the complete transmission/driveline offer for combustion and electrified vehicles across the different brands of Volvo Group.
Roles and Responsibilities
As Software Leader, you will have the opportunity to start-up and lead the development of software solutions for propulsion systems equipping combustion and electric vehicles. You will interface engineering teams, colleagues, suppliers, customers and partners from the multiple global locations where Volvo operates.
You will be part of the Driveline Propulsion Control environment and will work together with several agile software teams that engineer functionalities and strategies for our propulsion systems targeting to enhance performance, driveability and energy consumption for trucks, buses and other vehicles that receive our platform technologies.
Your assigned initiatives may include development of new technologies, product modifications or quality related tasks, affecting either the global technical platform or specific product applications.
Your main responsibilities will be:
* Utilize strong software background to manage software-related projects or product quality initiatives, closely cooperating with engineering teams inside and outside Powertrain Engineering.
* Start-up projects, product modifications and quality adjustments, being able to define scope, timing and execution efforts based on inputs coming from multiple sources.
* Structure, define strategies and follow-up the execution of verification and validation (V&V) of functionalities - in vehicles, HIL Rigs and virtual environments.
* Coordinate software releases, ensuring timely and high-quality delivery of software components.
* Act as the main point of interface in between our internal teams and project/ product stakeholders.
* Ensure the quality, safety, and compliance of the components throughout the development process.
* Review and provide support to suppliers regarding necessary documentation.
Qualifications
We are looking for a person with proven software development skills, capable of being a pragmatic team player with a passion to take responsibility for embedded software and with a clear understanding on how it impacts our propulsion systems.
You possess a flexible mindset with the ability to drive and motivate project teams, lead change and be clear and concise in communication.
Our experience says that to fill those expectations you may match some of the aspects below:
* Master 's or Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
* 5-8 years of relevant experience in SW development, SW management or SW verification & validation
* Strong knowledge of automotive propulsion systems
* Familiarity with automotive industry standards and regulations
* Strong written and verbal communication skills
We also believe you have a structured way of working and a quality mindset. In this role, it is very important to be able to build good relations and collaborate with colleagues globally and therefore excellent English communication skills are required.
What can we offer?
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Curious and want to know more? Please contact me! We look forward to receiving your application!
Roberto Florindo, Group manager Transmission Product Team, Driveline GTT Powertrain Engineering Sweden, Roberto.Florindo@volvo.com
Last application date 6th of june.
