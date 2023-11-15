Embedded Software Integration Lead
2023-11-15
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
This is what your new colleagues do
At Core System Platform we are building a computer-in-the-car architecture, a key for enabling innovation within areas such as Advanced Connectivity, Machine Learning, and Autonomous Drive. Our mission is to create a Vehicle Control Unit platform using new technologies like DriveOS and NVIDIA's latest chip technology in combination with more traditional car signalling technologies. We are dedicated to delivering platform functions simplifying the application development to create a safe, reliable, and secure platform solution within Volvo Cars for increased innovation and speed. Within Core System Platform, currently 16 High Integrity teams are jointly responsible for the creation and deployment of a platform for high-ASIL components and safety-critical processes.
What you will do
As an Integration Lead for High Integrity Integration, you will become part of the Core System Software family. You will be responsible for leading our integration flow together with the Product Owner, the execution of our integration plan, and specification and execution of integration or release tests. You will be a go-to person for debugging and fault tracing issues of software and hardware and lead merge activities during the build process. You will contribute to automating manual verification steps of signals modelled in AutoSAR to speed up the integration process. You will be part of maintenance activities for the SDKs, that enables our stakeholders to test their application on our platform. Typical aspects might be how to integrate our software more automated and robust, how to find errors as early as possible, how to extend our testing strategy, and how to minimize turnaround times. Your contribution will be crucial for our embedded software developers to build a world-leading, safe, and sustainable High Integrity platform.
Who are you?
We want to work with you who has a keen interest in modern computing technologies and want to work in an evolving industry. You like solving problems together with others. You are a customer-oriented person who enjoys being part of a team where you take initiative and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries.
You and your skills
Mandatory requirements
* You're a specialist on embedded SW integration for ASIL-D applications according to ISO26262 and have been working on embedded systems for 6+ years
* You have extensive experience in leading technically an integration flow, in close collaboration with a product owner and/or team leader
* Extensive experience on a high-ASIL AutoSAR stack configuration and its integration
* ASPICE and V-model knowledge in practice, architectural design and its leadership
* Extensive experience in maintaining and enhancing the SDK provided to the stakeholder along with its corresponding CI job
* Experience with release management and/or architectural design
* Deep knowledge in scripting, such as Python, CAPL, and C programming
* Elektra, CapitalNetworks, DaVinci Developer & Configurator know-how
* Hands-on experience on AutoSAR extracts, handling arxml- and yaml-files, debugging fault reports
* You are a holder of a university degree within Computer Science, Engineering, Physics, Mathematics, or similar
* You are fluent in spoken and written English
Meritorious
* You have been working with Volvo Cars platforms
* You possess good communication skills as a team player
* You have a holistic technical approach
* You are a structured person allowing for exceptional solutions
* You are keen on spreading your knowledge amongst your co-workers
* You are self-driven; you think in solutions and have the energy to make things happen
* You are result-oriented with a "think-outside-of-the-box-attitude"
* You have a keen perception with a good portion of quality understanding
How to learn more and apply
To apply, please register your profile at our career site and attach your application documents as soon as possible. Interviews will be held continuously, please note that applications by e-mail will not be accepted.
