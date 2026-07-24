Embedded Software Integration Engineer , Automotive - Gothenburg
Marketpeople AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-24
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About SEGULA Technologies
SEGULA Technologies is part of the SEGULA Technologies Group, a global engineering company with more than 15,000 employees across 30 countries. Together, they are involved in a wide range of important projects, leveraging extensive expertise and experience to develop the technologies of tomorrow.
As a consultant at SEGULA Technologies, you will have the opportunity to gain experience across a variety of industries and technical fields. They offer the chance to build valuable professional experience, expand your network, and work in exciting environments with well-known brands.
SEGULA Technologies is always looking for new, brilliant, and bold talent. What are you passionate about? Take on your next challenge with SEGULA!
For more information, visit them at: https://www.segulatechnologies.com/en/
About the role
SEGULA Technologies is looking for an experienced Embedded Software Integration Engineer to join its engineering team in Gothenburg. In this role, you will work as a Baseline Manager, taking responsibility for software baselines and release management throughout the product development lifecycle.
You will define, maintain, quality assure, and release software baselines while coordinating closely with software delivery teams, verification teams, production, aftermarket, and cross-functional stakeholders. You will also play a key role in driving software release processes, supporting continuous improvements, and ensuring high-quality software deliveries for future vehicle platforms.
This is an excellent opportunity for an engineer who enjoys combining embedded software, release management, and cross-functional collaboration in a technically advanced environment.
Key Responsibilities
• Define, create, maintain, and release software system baselines according to agreed release plans.
• Prepare release documentation, including release notes, verification results, and supporting documentation for release decisions.
• Lead Release Board meetings and secure approval of software baselines.
• Document and communicate software baseline approval decisions.
• Ensure software baseline documentation is accurate, complete, and quality assured.
• Create and maintain documentation and processes supporting software release activities.
• Monitor software releases throughout verification activities and prepare approved software packages for complete vehicles.
• Perform software breakdowns on project vehicles, verification rigs, and verification vehicles.
• Support internal and external software campaigns related to software baselines.
• Communicate software baseline status to relevant stakeholders and support software delivery teams through training and continuous improvements.
Location: Gothenburg
Employment type: Full-time, Permanent
Employment start date: As agreed with Segula
Profile - who are we looking for?
Qualifications:
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Engineering, or equivalent.
• Experience working with Volvo PDM logic.
• Expertise in Software Configurator.
• Knowledge of VDA.
• Expertise in SW ProTOM.
• Experience in embedded hardware and software development within the automotive industry.
• Experience working with Production and Aftermarket software handling.
• Structured and quality-focused, with the ability to manage complex information and documentation.
• Strong communication skills and the ability to collaborate across multiple functions and stakeholders.
• Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Desirable:
• Experience working with software baselines and software release management.
• Experience supporting software verification and release activities.
• Experience leading or participating in Release Board activities.
• Experience developing and improving software delivery processes, documentation, and tools.
• Ability to work independently while contributing effectively within cross-functional teams.
SEGULA Technologies offers
Exciting assignments with Sweden's leading industrial companies
Collective agreement
Health insurance
Childcare benefit (parental benefit)
Pension benefits, including flexible pension options
Discounts through our benefits platform on gym memberships, fitness equipment, massage, insurance (supplementary insurance or health protection), pension and savings plans (additional contributions or savings products), transportation and travel, as well as lifestyle benefits (discounts on culture, entertainment, and shopping)
Training and professional development opportunities through e-learning
Computer glasses
Application & Contact
Please note that applications and interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Therefore, we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
We are committed to a recruitment process free from discrimination and bias. We welcome applicants regardless of gender, gender identity or expression, age, ethnicity, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation, or background.
To apply, click on "Submit application" and complete our AI-powered interview. It is a quick and easy way for us to get to know you and your experience, while giving you the opportunity to show us who you are.
The recruitment process
When you apply, you will be invited to complete an AI-powered interview with Hubert related to the position. The next step is a digital legal background check conducted through Fortcheck. After this, reference checks will be carried out digitally using Refensa. Following these steps, SEGULA Technologies will take over the recruitment process. Please note that the role may be filled before the application deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8096010-2114374". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Marketpeople AB
(org.nr 559420-3167), https://jobb.marketpeople.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Marketpeople Jobbnummer
10010655