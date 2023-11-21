Embedded Software Integration Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
This is what your new colleagues do
At Core System Platform we are building a computer-in-the-car architecture, a key for enabling innovation within areas such as Advanced Connectivity, Machine Learning, and Autonomous Drive. Our mission is to create a Vehicle Control Unit platform using new technologies like DriveOS and NVIDIA's latest chip technology in combination with more traditional car signalling technologies. We are dedicated to delivering platform functions simplifying the application development to create a safe, reliable, and secure platform solution within Volvo Cars for increased innovation and speed. Within Core System Platform, currently 16 High Integrity teams are jointly responsible for the creation and deployment of a platform for high-ASIL components and safety-critical processes.
What you will do
As an Integration Engineer for High Integrity Integration, you will become part of the Core System Platform family. You will be responsible for integration of the stakeholder's application on our brand-new platform, the execution of our integration plan, following the integration guideline, and specification and execution of integration or release tests. You will be debugging and fault tracing issues of software and hardware and conduct merge activities during the build process. You will contribute to automating yesterday's manual verification steps of signals modelled in AutoSAR to speed up the integration process. You will be part of maintenance activities for the SDKs, that enables our stakeholders to test their application on our platform. Typical aspects might be how to integrate our software more automated and robust, how to find errors as early as possible, or how to minimize turnaround times. Your contribution will be crucial for our embedded software developers to build a world-leading, safe, and sustainable High Integrity platform.
You and your skills
Mandatory requirements
* You have been working at least 5+ years in embedded SW development
* You have profound knowledge in integration activities, such as integration testing, release testing, debugging, and scripting for automated integration
* You have been working within an AUTOSAR Classic environment on high-ASIL components according to ISO-26262
* You have excellent knowledge working on SDKs towards internal stakeholders
* You have a very good overview of CI/CD for embedded systems
* You have hands-on experience in integration testing and arxml file handling
* You have excellent knowledge in programming and scripting, in Python, C, and CAPL
* You have profound insight in all stages of software deployment, especially automated build systems, ASPICE, and V-model
* You have been working with DaVinvci Developer & Configurator, Elektra, Trace32/Lauterbach, CANoe, CANalyzer, Jenkins, JIRA and Confluence
* You are an excellent networker and surely cross-functional with great communication skills
* You are a structured person allowing for exceptional solutions
* You are a holder of a university degree within Computer Science, Engineering, Physics, Mathematics, or similar
* You are fluent in spoken and written English Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "66028-42073723". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Neha Mehta 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8279405