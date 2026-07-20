Embedded Software Engineer with Deep Learning experience, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-20
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work with the latest technologies and highly skilled colleagues at a world‐leading company? If yes, you might be exactly who we're looking for!
We're searching for a skilled Embedded Software Engineer with strong C/C++ expertise to join our Deep Learning Platform Team in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
You will become part of our Deep Learning (DL) Platform Team-an enthusiastic group working at the heart of Axis' DL offerings. We develop key components used across Axis products, with many touchpoints both internally and externally. Our team focuses on edge devices and their DL inference capabilities, creating solutions that make a real impact in our products.
What you'll do here as an Embedded Software Engineer
In this role, you'll work on technology that sits right at the core of Axis video products. You'll be deeply involved in evaluating and integrating deep learning IPs and accelerators. You'll help shape and develop our Deep Learning Runtime API and services, ensuring that application developers have a solid and efficient platform to build on. A key part of your work will be optimizing code for performance, memory usage and reliability, always striving to get the most out of our hardware. Throughout all of this, you'll collaborate closely with internal teams and external partners, contributing to a platform used across our entire product portfolio.
Who are we looking for?
You enjoy diving deep into embedded systems, working hands‐on with drivers, frameworks, debugging, optimization, and improving platform quality. You thrive when solving complex technical challenges and value teamwork just as much as autonomy. You bring energy, curiosity, and a willingness to continuously grow.
We'd love to hear that you have:
A master's degree in computer science, physics, mathematics, electrical engineering, or similar
3-5+ years of experience in C/C++ development, embedded systems, and Linux C APIs
A strong interest in deep‐learning-based solutions and hardware‐close programming
Experience with Edge DL platforms and DL frameworks (a plus, not a requirement)
Familiarity with Git, Gerrit, and Jenkins
This role is based on site at Axis HQ in Lund, Sweden.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period, you can expect some delay in our response. We will review applications in August and get back to you as soon as possible.
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Lisa Sjungare at phone +46 46 272 1800 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
10007742