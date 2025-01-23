Embedded Software Engineer specialized in Automatic control
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Örebro Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Örebro
2025-01-23
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Embedded Software Engineer specialized in Automatic control
Would you like to work with innovative and impactful software solutions? Then this could be your next challenge! We are seeking a motion control engineer who are eager to work on forward-thinking technologies that have the potential to transform entire industries.
Who we are
We are the Material Handling Application Department, responsible for developing and delivering software for underground material handling products, Scooptrams and Minetrucks. The department consist of several dedicated agile development teams working together. The teams are specialized in different areas and are all contributing to a common software release.
We develop new functionalities from concept to realization, manage the maintenance of our products, and perform extensive testing and simulation. In our agile teams, we work closely together with committed colleagues, sharing the responsibility for delivering on requirements and ensuring high-quality results. Collaboration, commitment, and innovation is our mindset.
Your mission
Your mission is to strengthen our team by bringing expertise in control theory to the development of software for embedded systems in underground material handling machines.
You will help design and implement control algorithms to ensure the machines work reliably and effectively. Your experience in control systems will help improve the precision, safety, and efficiency.
In this role, you will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including system engineers and software architects to ensure that the control systems are well integrated into our machines.
You will also have the opportunity to explore and implement the latest advancements in control theory and automation technology, helping to improve both autonomous and semi-autonomous machine operations.
Your profile
We believe that you have a master's degree within automatic control or mobile robotics. Experience in C++ is meritorious. We also believe that you have a solid experience of embedded real-time system development or machine control in industrial applications. You are fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
If you're based in another country and successfully apply, please note that local terms and conditions will apply. This recruitment process is not offering relocation package.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2025-02-09. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Frida Lindqvist, Team Manager / Team Product Owner, Material Handling Applications, frida.lindqvist@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Dana Galova, Recruitment specialist, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "76064-43126107". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova +420777518365 Jobbnummer
9122034