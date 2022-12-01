Embedded Software Engineer, Nexer R&D Stockholm
2022-12-01
Nexer, formerly Sigma IT, has the ambition to become the tech company of the future. We are looking for innovative, driven, and talented individuals who want to help us build R&D as an organization and business area. If you also define yourself as a technical problem-solver rather than a classic coder, then we are probably a perfect match!! Interested?
Who are we?
We at Nexer R&D work hard in the transformation of hardware companies that become software companies, where the software is supported by the hardware. We work hard to make consultants feel part of the Nexerteam.
We do this with, among other things:
• Close leadership - which offers support and tools needed
• Involvement in our organizational building
• Opportunity for education - great freedom in which direction you want to further develop
• Intimate teams with awesome colleagues - good communication and a lot of activities together for increased group feeling
• Own impact on which assignments you work on
Being an R&D consultant with us means that you will not end up in a narrow compartment but will be challenged in many different tracks. We have a strong learning culture and good educational opportunities. Do you want to be part of our further development?
Who are you?
To fit the role of a developer at R&D, we believe that you have a curious mind and are driven by technical problem-solving!
We are looking for you who have several years of experience in software development and CI / CD.
In addition to this, we are happy to see that you have:
• Experience of Embedded systems on the software side
• Experience in C / C ++
• Git, Gerrit, Jenkins
• JIRA
We believe that you are a civil or university engineer in computer, electrical engineering, technical physics, systems science, or other relevant education. Maybe you have worked with modeling, simulation or software development?
About Nexer
We are a family-owned and value-driven company with large community involvement, including Pink Programming, Star for Life, My Life, and the Code Center. We lead change and constantly strive to find innovative and creative solutions for our customers and society at large. We are also characterized by strong entrepreneurship where ideas are utilized.
Nexer is part of the Danir Group and has over 2500 experts in strategy, technology and communication. We are in 13 countries and in more than 20 locations in Sweden and have twice been named Microsoft Country Partner of the Year in Sweden and Brazil.
What does Nexer offer?
Generous fitness allowance, competence development via Nexer Academy, inspirational lectures, social activities, certification bonuses and pension benefit ITP.
Application
You are warmly welcome to submit your application below. Unfortunately, we do not have the opportunity to receive applications via e-mail, but if you have questions about the position or Nexer, please contact recruiter Erica Hafvenstein at erica.hafvenstein@nexergroup.com
.
